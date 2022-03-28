Lacrosse: Lovett boys started strong, hope to finish stronger

“These guys are seniors, but they lost their sophomore year of development, and last year was crisis management from Day 1,” Buczek said.

For the first time since 2019, the Lions made their annual trip to Florida and went 2-0 against traditional powers Lake Highland and Montverde. Will Overly leads the team with 40 goals and 22 assists, followed by Kelly (38 goals, seven assists) and Mori (27 goals and 10 assists). Russ Overly is averaging 12 ground balls, a goal and three assists over his last three games.

A scheduling quirk gave the Lions a fifth week of preseason practice, and they took full advantage. By the time the season came, they were ready like never before.

“It was five weeks of playing no one but us,” Buczek said. “Our big thing is competition. We have an explosive offense, and there were days where the defense got it handed to them. Then, the defense would improve and get the best of the offense one day. We had five weeks to really sharpen everything up before the lights came on and we got to play other people. They were so appreciative to play against someone other than each other, and it carried over.”

Buczek describes his team as a “Run and gun, push-the-pace, spread offense,” with Russ Overly anchoring the defense as, “the best defender in the state, for my money.”

With seven games remaining, starting Tuesday hosting Marist, the Lions are closing in on a postseason berth with the goal of winning their first state title since 2009. They won the GHSA’s first state championship in 2005 and won again in 2008. But since the 2009 season, they’ve again reached the championship five different times, only to lose in overtime in each game — including when this year’s seniors were freshman.

“Every year our goal is to win the championship,” said Buczek. “We’ve done a really good job this year and we’re in a nice rhythm, so we just want to go 1-0 each match.”