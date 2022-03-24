New season, same championship expectations for Milton girls

It’s seasons like this one, where there are a small number of seniors, that the program relies heavily on its feeder system. When senior attacker Taylor Kozina tore her ACL, it left junior attacker Emily Simkin as the only returning starter from last year’s 6A-7A championship team. Stepping up around Simkin are goalie Gabriella Henry, defender Hayden Miller, midfielder Ella Pauley, and attackers Anna Mellinger and Taylor’s sister, Peyton Kozina. All are freshman.

“The returners we do have are carrying us, and they’ve helped the new girls to plug right in,” Godby said.

This weekend, the Eagles’ bring back their annual Legacy Cup, which was first held in 2007. The Legacy Cup was created in honor of Parker Jackson, a 16-year-old Milton lacrosse player killed in a car crash in 2006, according to the program’s website. The event goes beyond cross-state matchups to include a dinner with an inspirational guest speaker.

The 2020 Legacy Cup was canceled, and last year’s was reduced to one game between Milton and Bradenton, Fla.’s IMG Academy. This year, the Cup is back at full strength with eight teams, including from Florida, Kentucky and Oregon.

Since opening the season with a 20-0 win over Dunwoody on Feb. 16, no opponent has come closer to the Eagles than five goals. In addition to beating Walton, their notable wins include No. 5 Mill Creek, No. 10 Alpharetta and Myers Park, ranked No. 3 in North Carolina’s NCHSAA-West division, according to MaxPreps.

The Eagles play IMG Academy, ranked No. 14 in the nation, and Oregon’s Lake Oswego, in the Legacy Cup. After a match at No. 8 Roswell on March 30 — their Area 2 finale; the Eagles are 4-0 in area play — they’ll head to the DC-area for spring break to play Maryland’s Our Lady of Good Council and Connelly School of the Holy Child, and Virginia’s Bishop Ireton. That will mark the program’s first out-of-state road trip since 2019.

“That will be an adjustment because no one on the current team has been able to travel (out of state),” Godby said. “It will be good to see where we’re at.”

Upon returning, they’ll close with four non-region games, including at No. 4 Hillgrove on April 19. They close the regular season April 21 at home against Chattahoochee.

Godby admits his team might be more vulnerable than in seasons’ past, but that comes with a silver lining.

“This time next year, we’ll be coming in with a lot of experience,” he said. “This is the year, if someone is going to beat us, to go ahead and step up. Because we’re going to be ready after this year, and next year we’ll be charging forward even harder.”