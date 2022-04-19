Week 11 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class A-5A, No. 1 Lovett improved to 15-0 and picked up an 11-9 win over No. 7 Starr’s Mill this past Friday. The Panthers moved up from No. 7 from No. 10—despite the loss as a result of their total resume. Fellowship Christian moved up from No. 8 to No. 6 after scoring a 10-8 win over No. 5 Blessed Trinity and Whitewater debuts at No. 10 in place of McIntosh.

In Class 6A-7A girls, No. 1 ranked Milton is 14-2 and remains undefeated within the state. Hillgrove moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 following outside factors and the Hawks continue to ride a 12-game win-streak. Former No. 2 Creekview defeated Hillgrove 8-6 earlier in the season on March 4, but fell 16-15 to Walton on Monday and dropped to No. 4 behind the No. 3 ranked Raiders. Walton sits in between No. 4 Creekview and No. 2 Hillgrove—which previously defeated them 13-10 this season. Lassiter returns at No. 5 and the rest of the poll saw more changes with Roswell moving up from No. 9 to No. 6.