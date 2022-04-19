Week 11 Lacrosse Rankings

In Class 6A-7A boys, No. 1 ranked Lambert was handed its first loss of the season on Saturday to Pope (6-5), but maintains its place at the top of the poll. The Greyhounds’ improved from No. 4 to No. 2 after the victory and led Lambert 5-2 at the half and 6-2 before closing out the victory. Pope’s only two losses this year have come to Walton (13-7) and Class A-5A No. 5 ranked Blessed Trinity (19-10). Walton’s earlier win over Pope was enough to keep the Raiders at No. 3 and former No. 2 ranked Roswell slipped to No. 4 after falling 12-11 to a redhot Cambridge team and is a spot behind the Raiders’ despite their 13-12 win over Walton back on March 23 as a result of their recent loss to unranked Cambridge. North Paulding sits at No. 5 with a strong 15-1 record and its only loss came to Pope (10-9). Harrison moved up a spot to No. 6 after defeating former No. 6 ranked Buford 7-6. Johns Creek stayed put at No. 8, Creekview remains No. 9 and Milton replaced Centennial at No. 10. Centennial visits No. 7 Buford on Thursday and will have a chance to reenter the poll.
In Class A-5A, No. 1 Lovett improved to 15-0 and picked up an 11-9 win over No. 7 Starr’s Mill this past Friday. The Panthers moved up from No. 7 from No. 10—despite the loss as a result of their total resume. Fellowship Christian moved up from No. 8 to No. 6 after scoring a 10-8 win over No. 5 Blessed Trinity and Whitewater debuts at No. 10 in place of McIntosh.
In Class 6A-7A girls, No. 1 ranked Milton is 14-2 and remains undefeated within the state. Hillgrove moved up from No. 4 to No. 2 following outside factors and the Hawks continue to ride a 12-game win-streak. Former No. 2 Creekview defeated Hillgrove 8-6 earlier in the season on March 4, but fell 16-15 to Walton on Monday and dropped to No. 4 behind the No. 3 ranked Raiders. Walton sits in between No. 4 Creekview and No. 2 Hillgrove—which previously defeated them 13-10 this season. Lassiter returns at No. 5 and the rest of the poll saw more changes with Roswell moving up from No. 9 to No. 6.
In Class A-5A, Blessed Trinity remains No. 1 ahead of No. 2 Westminster, No. 3 Northview, No. 4 Wesleyan and No. 5 Lakeside-Evans. Greater Atlanta Christian improved from No. 10 to No. 8 and Pace Academy replaced Mt. Paran and returns to the poll at No. 10.
BOYS
Class 6A-7A
1. Lambert
2. Pope
3. Walton
4. Roswell
5. North Paulding
6. Harrison
7. Buford
8. Johns Creek
9. Creekview
10. Milton
Class A-5A
1. Lovett
2. Wesleyan
3. King’s Ridge
4. Westminster
5. Blessed Trinity
6. Fellowship Christian
7. Starr’s Mill
8. Woodward Academy
9. North Oconee
10. Whitewater
GIRLS
Class 6A-7A
1. Milton
2. Hillgrove
3. Walton
4. Creekview
5. Lassiter
6. Roswell
7. Johns Creek
8. Chattahoochee
9. North Paulding
10. Alpharetta
Class A-5A
1. Blessed Trinity
2. Westminster
3. Northview
4. Wesleyan
5. Lakeside-Evans
6. McIntosh
7. St. Pius
8. Greater Atlanta Christian
9. Holy Innocents’
10. Pace Academy
