Lacrosse: Defending champ Lambert boys still on top

“Danny has a real laid-back attitude,” Wehman said. “Sometimes, when you’re as talented as he is and contribute to a team the way he does, it can get to your head. That doesn’t reflect in his relationship with his teammates. He’s a phenomenal teammate. When he scored the winning goal against Blessed Trinity, he was yelling, ‘I love my team,’ the entire time. That’s the kind of kid he is. He’s talented, and he can do a lot of things we as coaches who’ve played before either couldn’t do or can’t do, yet when we point out ways he can improve, he always listens.

“He’s been great, and he has a great work ethic. Other kids can work with him.”

Since the pandemic, the Longhorns have been unable to make their annual trip to North Carolina for what is usually their most challenging regular-season event of the year. The last time they were there, a week before the GHSA canceled all spring sports, they won both of those games by one point in overtime. This season, they’ve beaten every team and, aside from Blessed Trinity, their only other challenge came from No. 5 Roswell, which they beat 10-7 on Feb. 22.

Wehman said he’s not worried about their non-region schedule.

“We’ve played some close games this year,” he said. “Are we playing as many of those as we have in the past? Probably not, but given our blend of youth, we’re probably in a pretty good spot, schedule-wise.”

Aside from Kesselring, the Longhorns are led by junior attack Evan Suh (26 goals, 15 assists), who is drawing the interest of D-I programs. Midfielder Chris Harper (18 goals, nine assists), midfielder-attacker Brent Starcher (15 goals, three assists) and defender Liam Sweeney are also juniors, and sophomore Dylan Ferrer has developed into one of the team’s best defenders.

The Longhorns don’t lack senior leadership outside of Kesselring, either. Midfielder Josh Huntington, and goaltender Hunter Klosterman, who, with a 65% save percentage, has been outstanding in his lone season at Lambert after transferring into the program, are seniors.

Lambert has seven games left between now and when the postseason begins, with the regular season finale taking place April 23. Three of those are against competition from Area 6, where the Longhorns are 4-0. Remaining ranked opponents include No. 2 Pope and 1A-5A’s No. 3 Lovett, No. 7 Starr’s Mill and No. 8 Westminster.

Wehman characterizes the Longhorns as “still developing,” but believes they have what it takes to win another title.

“One thing I know is it’s going to be hard,” he said. “There’s never an easy road. I know we haven’t lost year, but it’s funny — sometimes losing in-season isn’t so bad because it makes you face your shortcomings, whereas if you’re getting by, maybe you just keep going. We’re not good enough to win a state championship right now, so we’ve got things to work on. How far we go will depend on how much we can improve. We talk to the kids about that every day.

“I think if we can do that, then I like our chances.”