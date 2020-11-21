X

High school football first-round playoff pairings

Oct. 23, 2020 - Norcross, Ga: A GHSA football is shown before the Georgia high school football game between Cedar Grove and GAC at Greater Atlanta Christian, Friday, October 23, 2020 in Norcross, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Oct. 23, 2020 - Norcross, Ga: A GHSA football is shown before the Georgia high school football game between Cedar Grove and GAC at Greater Atlanta Christian, Friday, October 23, 2020 in Norcross, Ga.. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog | 29 minutes ago
By Score Atlanta

Here are the pairings* for the first round of the GHSA Football playoffs which will begin on Friday.

Follow the link to the GHSA playoff brackets.

*several regions have not decided their seedings and this file will be updated as soon as possible.

Class 7A

R4 #3 Newton at R1 #2 Lowndes

R2 #4 at R3 #1 North Cobb

R6 #3 Gainesville at R7 #2 Archer

R8 #4 Peachtree Ridge at R5 #1 Milton

R7 #3 Discovery at R6 #2 Denmark

R5 #4 Alpharetta at R8 #1 Collins Hill

R1 #3 Camden County at R4 #2 Parkview

R3 #4 Marietta at R2 #1

R8 #3 Mill Creek at R5 #2 Roswell

R6 #4 South Forsyth at R7 #1 Norcross

R2 #3 at R3 #2 Walton

R4 #4 Brookwood at R1 #1 Colquitt County

R3 #3 Harrison at R2 #2

R1 #4 Tift County at R4 #1 Grayson

R5 #3 Cherokee at R8 #2 North Gwinnett

R7 #4 Meadowcreek at R6 #1 West Forsyth

Class 6A

R4 #3 Lovejoy at R1 #2 Valdosta

R2 #4 Statesboro at R3 #1 Evans

R6 #3 Sprayberry at R7 #2 Creekview

R8 #4 at R5 #1 Carrollton

R7 #3 Cambridge at R6 #2 Kell

R5 #4 Douglas County at R8 #1 Buford

R1 #3 Northside-Warner Robins at R4 #2 Langston Hughes

R3 #4 Grovetown at R2 #1 Glynn Academy

R8 #3 at R5 #2 Rome

R6 #4 Kennesaw Mountain at R7 #1 River Ridge

R2 #3 Brunswick at R3 #2 Alcovy

R4 #4 Tucker at R1 #1 Lee County

R3 #3 Lakeside-Evans at R2 #2 Richmond Hill

R1 #4 Houston County at R4 #1 Westlake

R5 #3 Alexander at R8 #2 Dacula

R7 #4 Johns Creek at R6 #1 Allatoona

Class 5A

R4 #3 Dutchtown at R1 #2 Ware County

R2 #4 Harris County at R3 #1 Creekside

R6 #3 Jackson-Atlanta at R7 #2 Cartersville

R8 #4 Loganville at R5 #1 St. Pius X

R7 #3 Calhoun at R6 #2 Lithia Springs

R5 #4 M.L. King at R8 #1 Clarke Central

R1 #3 Coffee at R4 #2 Ola

R3 #4 Mundy’s Mill at R2 #1 Starr’s Mill

R8 #3 Greenbrier at R5 #2 Decatur

R6 #4 Chapel Hill at R7 #1 Blessed Trinity

R2 #3 Whitewater at R3 #2 Woodward Academy

R4 #4 Union Grove at R1 #1 Warner Robins

R3 #3 Jonesboro at R2 #2 Griffin

R1 #4 Wayne County at R4 #1 Jones County

R5 #3 Southwest DeKalb at R8 #2 Eastside

R7 #4 Hiram at R6 #1 New Manchester

Class 4A

R4 #3 West Laurens at R1 #2 Cairo

R2 #4 at R3 #1 Benedictine

R6 #3 Stephenson at R7 #2

R8 #4 Cedar Shoals at R5 #1 Riverdale

R7 #3 at R6 #2 Hapeville Charter

R5 #4 Mount Zion-Jonesboro at R8 #1 Jefferson

R1 #3 Thomas County Central at R4 #2 Baldwin

R3 #4 Jenkins at R2 #1

R8 #3 North Oconee at R5 #2 Fayette County

R6 #4 Arabia Mountain at R7 #1

R2 #3 at R3 #2 Islands

R4 #4 Westside-Macon at R1 #1 Bainbridge

R3 #3 New Hampstead at R2 #2

R1 #4 Westover at R4 #1 Perry

R5 #3 Luella at R8 #2 Flowery Branch

R7 #4 at R6 #1 Marist

Class 3A

R4 #3 Morgan County at R1 #2 Appling County

R2 #4 Upson-Lee at R3 #1 Southeast Bulloch

R6 #3 North Murray at R7 #2 North Hall

R8 #4 Franklin County at R5 #1 Greater Atlanta Christian

R7 #3 Dawson County at R6 #2 Adairsville

R5 #4 Westminster at R8 #1 Oconee County

R1 #3 Tattnall County at R4 #2 Thomson

R3 #4 Johnson-Savannah at R2 #1 Peach County

R8 #3 Hart County at R5 #2 Carver-Atlanta

R6 #4 LaFayette at R7 #1 Cherokee Bluff

R2 #3 Central-Macon at R3 #2 Liberty

R4 #4 Burke County at R1 #1 Pierce County

R3 #3 Windsor Forest at R2 #2 Crisp County

R1 #4 Brantley County at R4 #1 Richmond Academy

R5 #3 Cedar Grove at R8 #2 Monroe Area

R7 #4 White County at R6 #1 Rockmart

Class 2A

R4 #3 Westside-Augusta at R1 #2 Thomasville

R2 #4 Swainsboro at R3 #1 Dodge County

R6 #3 Lovett at R7 #2 Pepperell

R8 #4 Banks County at R5 #1 Callaway

R7 #3 Model at R6 #2 Washington

R5 #4 Haralson County at R8 #1 Rabun County

R1 #3 Early County at R4 #2 Putnam County

R3 #4 Bleckley County at R2 #1 Vidalia

R8 #3 Union County at R5 #2 Heard County

R6 #4 Pace Academy at R7 #1 Fannin County

R2 #3 Toombs County at R3 #2 Northeast

R4 #4 Oglethorpe County at R1 #1 Fitzgerald

R3 #3 Washington County at R2 #2 Jeff Davis

R1 #4 Cook at R4 #1 Jefferson County

R5 #3 Bremen at R8 #2 Elbert County

R7 #4 Chattooga at R6 #1 South Atlanta

Class A Public

R4 #3 Johnson County at R1 #2 Mitchell County

R2 #4 Turner County at R3 #1 Metter

R6 #3 Mount Zion-Carroll at R7 #2 Warren County

R8 #4 Social Circle at R5 #1 Macon County

R7 #3 Georgia Military at R6 #2 Gordon Lee

R5 #4 Manchester at R8 #1 Commerce

R1 #3 Miller County at R4 #2 Wilcox County

R3 #4 Jenkins County at R2 #1 Irwin County

R8 #3 Lincoln County at R5 #2 Chattahoochee County

R6 #4 BEST Academy at R7 #1 Hancock Central

R2 #3 Clinch County at R3 #2 McIntosh County Academy

R4 #4 Montgomery County at R1 #1 Pelham

R3 #3 Claxton at R2 #2 Brooks County

R1 #4 Terrell County at R4 #1 Dublin

R5 #3 Taylor County at R8 #2 Washington-Wilkes

R7 #4 Wilkinson County at R6 #1 Bowdon

Class A Private

R4 #3 St. Anne Pacelli at R1 #2 Mount de Sales

R2 #4 BYE at R3 #1 Savannah Christian

R6 #3 Lakeview Academy at R7 #2 North Cobb Christian

R8 #4 Athens Christian at R5 #1 Wesleyan

R7 #3 Darlington at R6 #2 Mount Pisgah Christian

R5 #4 Hebron Christian at R8 #1 Prince Avenue Christian

R1 #3 Stratford Academy at R4 #2 Brookstone

R3 #4 Aquinas at R2 #1 Eagle’s Landing Christian

R8 #3 George Walton at R5 #2 Holy Innocents’

R6 #4 King’s Ridge Christian at R7 #1 Christian Heritage

R2 #3 Landmark Christian at R3 #2 Calvary Day

R4 #4 Heritage-Newnan at R1 #1 First Presbyterian

R3 #3 Savannah County Day at R2 #2 Whitefield Academy

R1 #4 Tattnall Square Academy at R4 #1 Trinity Christian

R5 #3 Mount Vernon Presbyterian at R8 #2 Athens Academy

R7 #4 Mount Paran Christian at R6 #1 Fellowship Christian

About the Author

Score Atlanta

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.