Class 7A blog: Grayson, Collins Hill to meet again in all-Gwinnett final

Collins Hill quarterback Samuel Horn (21) attempts a pass in the second half against Grayson at Grayson High School Friday, September 18, 2020 in Loganville, Ga.. Grayson won 28-7. (Jason Getz/Special to the AJC)
Credit: Jason Getz

High School Sports Blog | 40 minutes ago
By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

Grayson and Collins Hill won their semifinal games Friday night in an all-Gwinnett County final that will be a rematch of a regular-season season.

The last all-Gwinnett final and rematch occurred in 2013, when Norcross avenged a 36-17 regular-season loss and beat North Gwinnett 31-14. Grayson won the first meeting with Collins Hill 28-7 on Sept. 18.

It will be the sixth rematch in a state final in the highest classification. The original winner is 3-2,.

Both teams won decisively Friday night as No. 1-ranked Grayson defeated No. 3 Norcross 28-0 in a game between undefeated teams. Collins Hill, ranked No. 6, beat No. 4 Lowndes 28-7.

Grayson held Norcross to less than 100 yards of total offense, and Jake Garcia threw two touchdown passes.

Collins Hill wide receiver Travis Hunter had 11 receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns and intercepted a pass.

Grayson (13-0) will play for its third state championship in 10 years, and first since 2016. Collins Hill (12-2) is in the finals for the first time.

