Class 2A blog: Merry Christmas, and a happy championship

We are almost to the finish line of the 2020 season. Teams will have this week to prepare and enjoy Christmas, then at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium, the No. 8 Callaway Cavaliers will play the top-ranked Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane.
The Cavs will be seeking their first-ever state championship, with the program launching in 1996. This is also their first title game appearance. The Purple Hurricane will be seeking their first title since 1948.
Here’s a look at how the tournament has unfolded thus far.
Credit: via GHSA.net
Check back this weekend for the championship preview story. In the meantime, embedded below is the ultimate 2A state championship preview edition of The Class 2A Blogcast.
We will delve into the reason why the GHSA championships are no longer played at Mercedes Benz Stadium and have a number of guests to discuss the title game, including: Cavs coach Pete Wiggins, Purple Hurricane coach Tucker Pruitt, Cavs players Demetrius Coleman and Keshawn Suggs, Purple Hurricane players Chance Gamble and De Harper, media members Kevin Eckleberry (The LaGrange Daily News), Andrew Caraway (Callaway radio), Paige Dauer (WALB) and Bill Bryant (Fitzgerald radio). Also, senior GHSA game official Joe Rice explains officiating for the playoffs and other related topics.
You can also download the episode on Apple, Amazon/Audible, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Spreaker.
Enjoy!
