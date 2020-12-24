Class 3A blog: Taking a statistical look at Oconee County vs. Pierce County

The Bears’ offense is led by 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior quarterback Jermaine Brewton, who is 116-of-167 passing for 1,740 yards and 24 touchdowns and has 116 carries for 658 yards and 15 touchdowns. Pierce averages 198 rushing yards and 144 passing yards per game. Brewton has passed to 10 different receivers for touchdowns. Senior Maleek Chandel has 26 receptions for 401 yards and seven touchdowns. Knox Bennett, a junior tight end, has eight receptions for 105 yards and five touchdowns. Bell is a threat from the backfield with 160 carries for 1,366 yards and 15 touchdowns. Senior back L.J. Newton Jr. has 30 carries for 335 yards and six touchdowns. On defense, Pierce has held opponents to 54 passing yards and 87 rushing yards per game.

Pierce’s path to the final went through Burke County, Central-Macon and Carver-Atlanta, before the stunner against Crisp County.

Oconee County: The Warriors won the program’s only title (Class 3A) in 1999. Travis Noland has led Oconee County since 2014 and had not been past the second round before last year’s run to the championship game.

After surviving a double-overtime thriller against Greater Atlanta Christian in the semifinals, Oconee County has been tested and is resilient. Junior quarterback Jacob Wright leads an Oconee offense that averages 141 passing to 168 rushing yards per game. He is 84-of-158 passing for 1,505 yards and 20 touchdowns and has 51 carries for 280 yards and three touchdowns. Junior Jake Johnson has 32 receptions for 742 yards and nine touchdowns. Junior Darius Johnson Jr. has 25 receptions for 386 yards and six touchdowns. Seniors Justin Coleman and West Weeks each have two touchdown receptions. On defense, the Warriors have held opponents to 92 passing yards and 109 rushing yards per game. Coleman has 124 tackles, 85 assists and 39 solos with six tackles for losses, three sacks and an interception. West Weeks has 105 tackles, 42 solo and 63 assists. Sophomore Whit Weeks has 72 tackles, with eight tackles for losses and three interceptions.

Oconee County’s path to the finals went through Westminster, Dawson County and Peach County before the double-overtime victory against GAC.