Class 6A blog: A by-the-numbers look at finalists Buford, Lee County

Buford, playing in Class 6A for the first time this season, is seeking its second consecutive state title and 12th since 2000. The Wolves have won at least one championship in every class from A to 5A as it has climbed the GHSA classification ladder over the past two decades. The Wolves will be appearing in a state final for the 17th time in 21 seasons. They got there this season with a 45-26 semifinal victory over Valdosta, the runner-up in Lee County’s Region 1.

Lee County is one win away from its third championship in four seasons. The Trojans had never been beyond the second round until 2017, when they finished 14-1 and beat Coffee 28-21 in overtime to win their first state title. They followed with a 15-0 season and another title in 2018. Lee County was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Dacula last year.