Class 6A blog: A by-the-numbers look at finalists Buford, Lee County

Top-ranked Lee County and No. 2 Buford successfully navigated their way through the Class 6A playoffs and will meet for the championship at 7 p.m. on Dec. 29 at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium.
Buford, playing in Class 6A for the first time this season, is seeking its second consecutive state title and 12th since 2000. The Wolves have won at least one championship in every class from A to 5A as it has climbed the GHSA classification ladder over the past two decades. The Wolves will be appearing in a state final for the 17th time in 21 seasons. They got there this season with a 45-26 semifinal victory over Valdosta, the runner-up in Lee County’s Region 1.
Lee County is one win away from its third championship in four seasons. The Trojans had never been beyond the second round until 2017, when they finished 14-1 and beat Coffee 28-21 in overtime to win their first state title. They followed with a 15-0 season and another title in 2018. Lee County was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Dacula last year.
Lee County is 16-1 in the playoffs since the start of the 2017 postseason. Buford is 14-2 in that same stretch.
Here’s a by-the-numbers look at the two state finalists:
BUFORD
Record: 12-1
Seed: No. 1 from Region 8-6A
Ranking: No. 2
Points per game: 41.2
Points allowed per game: 8.2
Rushing yards (average per game): 246.9
Passing yards (average per game): 119.9
Total yards (average per game): 366.8
LEE COUNTY
Record: 12-1
Seed: No. 1 from Region 1-6A
Ranking: No. 1
Points per game: 38.8
Points per game allowed: 13.6
Rushing yards (average per game): 256.5
Passing yards (average per game): 94.5
Total yards (average per game): 351.0
Common opponents
- Valdosta: Lost to Lee County 41-7, lost to Buford 45-26
Rushing leaders
Buford
- Victor Venn – 1,152 yards (129 carries, 8.9 yards per carry, 18 touchdowns)
- Gabe Ervin Jr. – 979 yards (134 carries, 7.3 yards per carry, 17 touchdowns)
Lee County
- Caleb McDowell – 1,258 yards (157 carries, 8.0 yards per carry, 26 touchdowns)
- Preston Simmons – 994 yards (155 carries, 6.4 yards per carry, 11 touchdowns)
- Chauncey Magwood – 634 yards (101 carries, 6.3 yards per carry, 5 touchdowns)
Passing leaders
Buford
- Dylan Wittke – 1,016 yards (83 attempts, 50 completions, 10 touchdowns, 1 interception)
- Ashton Daniels – 468 yards (59 attempts, 36 completions, 9 touchdowns, 4 interceptions)
Lee County
- Chauncey Magwood – 755 yards (113 attempts, 51 completions, 11 touchdowns, 3 interceptions)
- Smith Pinson – 388 yards (53 attempts, 31 completions, 6 touchdowns, 1 interception)
Receiving leaders
Buford
- Jake Pope – 425 yards (19 receptions, 22.4 yards per catch, 7 touchdowns)
- Isaiah Bond – 284 yards (11 receptions, 25.8 yards per catch, 3 touchdowns)
Lee County
- David Goodwin – 375 yards (24 receptions, 15.6 yards per catch, 4 touchdowns)
- Jevell Fugerson – 267 yards (12 receptions, 22.3 yards per catch, 2 touchdowns)
- Caleb McDowell – 178 yards (13 receptions, 13.7 yards per catch, 3 touchdowns)
Defensive/special teams leaders
Buford
- Tommy Beuglas – 57 tackles, 24 assists, 11 tackles for losses, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions
- Amari Wansley – 45 tackles, 20 assists, 5 tackles for losses, 6 passes broken up
- Alejandro Mata – 62-for-64 on extra points, 11-for-14 on field goals (long of 48)
Lee County
- Baron Hopson – 72 tackles, 62 assists, 8 tackles for losses, 3 blocked kicks
- Juwan Bailey – 25 tackles, 37 assists, 15 sacks, 12 tackles for losses
- Caleb McDowell – 31.5 yards per kickoff return, 24.7 yards per punt return
