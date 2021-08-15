Football rankings: Only one defending champion starts No. 1

In 5A, Blessed Trinity begins No. 1. The Titans have won state titles three of the past four seasons and feature all-state running back Justice Haynes. They lost last season in the quarterfinals to eventual champion Warner Robins, which starts No. 2.

Jefferson, led by Super 11 quarterback Malaki Starks, is No. 1 in 4A. Defending champion Marist, which beat Jefferson in the 2020 final, starts No. 3.

Cedar Grove is the top team in 3A. The Saints, working under first-year coach John Adams, have won state titles in 3A three of the past five seasons. Defending champ Pierce County is No. 4.

Rabun County, seeking its first state title in history, is No. 1 in 2A. The Tigers’ quarterback, Gunner Stockton, is committed to Georgia. Callaway, the 2020 champion, is No. 3.

In Class A Private, Eagle’s Landing Christian had its streak of five titles ended last season but begins No. 1 ahead of defending champ Prince Avenue Christian, which graduated all-class player of the year Brock Vandagriff to Georgia.

The No. 1 Class A Public team is Brooks County, the 2020 runner- up to Irwin County, which is ranked No. 2.

In 2020, four teams - Grayson, Buford, Warner Robins and Irwin County - started No. 1 and won state titles.

The 2021 season begins this week with 190 games involving Georgia High School Association teams.

Class 7A

1. Milton

2. Collins Hill

3. North Cobb

4. Grayson

5. Colquitt County

6. Lowndes

7. Parkview

8. Marietta

9. Walton

10. North Gwinnett

Class 6A

1. Buford

2. Lee County

3. Hughes

4. Westlake

5. Carrollton

6. Allatoona

7. Valdosta

8. River Ridge

9. Rome

10. Dacula

Class 5A

1. Blessed Trinity

2. Warner Robins

3. Ware County

4. Coffee

5. Cartersville

6. Calhoun

7. Jones County

8. St. Pius

9. Eastside

10. Creekside

Class 4A

1. Jefferson

2. Benedictine

3. Marist

4. Carver (Columbus)

5. Perry

6. Cedartown

7. Hapeville Charter

8. Flowery Branch

9. Bainbridge

10. Baldwin

Class 3A

1. Cedar Grove

2. Peach County

3. Oconee County

4. Pierce County

5. Greater Atlanta Christian

6. Carver (Atlanta)

7. Crisp County

8. Westminster

9. Appling County

10. Rockmart

Class 2A

1. Rabun County

2. Fitzgerald

3. Callaway

4. Thomasville

5. Lovett

6. Bleckley County

7. Bremen

8. Northeast

9. Haralson County

10. Jefferson County

Class 1A Private

1. Eagle’s Landing Christian

2. Trinity Christian

3. Prince Avenue Christian

4. Athens Academy

5. Wesleyan

6. Savannah Christian

7. Fellowship Christian

8. Darlington

9. Holy Innocents’

10. North Cobb Christian

Class 1A Public

1. Brooks County

2. Irwin County

3. Clinch County

4. Dublin

5. Washington-Wilkes

6. Macon County

7. Commerce

8. Metter

9. Turner County

10. Wilcox County