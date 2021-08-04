Georgia’s top players by position: Running backs

These 10 running backs are the newest additions to the Georgia Power 100:

*Damari Alston, Woodward Academy: Alston rushed for 1,507 yards and 24 touchdowns on 234 carries last season while making first-team Class 5A all-state. He had another 299 yards receiving. Alston is the consensus No. 28 senior RB prospect nationally and one of two four-star RB recruits for Woodward this century. The other is Elijah Holyfield of the Philadelphia Eagles. Alston is listed as 5-10, 205 by 247Sports. Holyfield was listed as 5-10, 204, by 247 for his senior year. Alston committed to Auburn last week.

*Keyjuan Brown, South Atlanta: As a sophomore last season, Brown rushed for more than 1,500 yards in 11 games for a team that won its first region title in a school history that dates to 1994. He had nearly 300 yards receiving. He became the school’s first first-team all-state player. His new coach, Michael Wooldridge, says he’s ‘’everything you have heard and more’' and predicts he will eclipse 2,000 yards in 2021. South Atlanta’s first major Division I recruit, Brown (5-9, 175) has offers from Virginia and Arkansas.

*Jamie Felix, Camden County: Felix rushed for 1,124 yards as a sophomore but was limited by injury to six games in 2020 and finished with 351 yards on 84 carries. Jeff Herron, back as Camden’s coach this season, said Felix (5-10, 200) might be the most talented and toughest running back he’s been around. Felix is the consensus No. 31 senior RB prospect nationally and uncommitted.

*Justice Haynes, Blessed Trinity: Haynes (5-10, 185) rushed for 1,681 yards in only nine games last season – including 360 on 38 carries vs. Calhoun – while averaging 9.9 yards per carry. Blessed Trinity’s first five-star recruit, Haynes is the consensus No. 3 RB prospect for the class of 2023. He’s uncommitted.

*Quintavious Lockett, Carver (Atlanta): Lockett’s junior season was a disaster, as his former team, Douglass, went 0-5 and cut short its season over COVID-19. The season before, he rushed for 1,528 yards and was first-team all-state. He’s transferred to fellow Atlanta school Carver, where he’ll be that school’s top prospect since Darren Myles Jr. in 2009. Lockett (5-11, 210) is the consensus No. 55 senior RB prospect nationally. He’s uncommitted.

Caption Langston Hughes High running back Antonio Martin, who announced his commitment to Georgia Tech on Feb. 1, 2021. (247Sports)

*Antonio Martin, Hughes: Martin’s 2020 season was cut short by injury, but he ran for 515 yards in five games. He rushed for 1,535 yards as a sophomore. Martin (5-11, 205) is the consensus No. 29 senior RB prospect nationally and his school’s top-rated offensive prospect in history. He committed to Georgia Tech in February.

*Jordan McDonald, Milton: McDonald rushed for 1,370 yards and 24 touchdowns for an 11-1 region champion in 2020 despite being slowed at times with a shoulder injury. He’s also a good receiver. McDonald (6-1, 220) is the consensus No. 56 senior RB prospect nationally. He’s uncommitted.

*Amehre Morrison, River Ridge: Morrison led Class 6A in rushing last season with 1,958 yards for an 11-1 team that won its first region title. Morrison also had 23 receptions for 256 yards, giving him 2,214 yards from scrimmage. He was the Class 6A offensive player of the year and “the main reason for the historical run our team has made,” one River Ridge coach said. At 5-7, 165 pounds, Morrison has only small-college offers so far.

*Victor Venn, Buford: Venn rushed for 1,211 yards and 18 touchdowns on 137 carries (8.8 ypc) despite splitting time with Gabe Ervin, who is now at Nebraska. That could open the door to a big season for one of the state’s fastest players. Venn has run a personal-best 10.64 in the 100 meters. Venn (5-9, 175) is the consensus No. 61 senior RB prospect nationally. He committed to Colorado in March.

*Justin Williams, East Paulding: Williams rushed for 1,368 yards and 16 touchdowns on 215 carries and had another 193 yards receiving in 2020. He was Region 6-5A’s offensive player of the year and emerged this summer as the most highly rated recruit in East Paulding history. Williams (6-0, 200) is the consensus No. 35 senior RB prospect nationally. He committed to West Virginia last month.

