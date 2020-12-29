Class 2A Championship: Callaway 22, Fitzgerald 17

They did it largely on defense, including three interceptions, two turnover-on-downs, a fumble recovery, a safety and two goal line stands. On the Purple Hurricane’s game-opening drive, they chewed 7:38 of clock and used 13 plays to get to the Callaway 7 but on third-and-5, Cavs defensive back Cameron Smith hauled in the first of his two interceptions. On the first play of the fourth quarter, and with Callaway leading 15-3, the Cavs stuffed Fitzgerald’s Mario Clark for a 1-yard loss, after Clark fumbled, on fourth-and-goal from the 1.

The Cavs never trailed in the game and held off the Purple Hurricane’s comeback attempt that included two fourth-quarter touchdowns from Chance Gamble, who scored on 4-yard run with 6:16 left to make it 15-10 Callaway, then caught a 60-yard pass from Rashad Davis with 1:38 left to bring the score to its final margin.

Between Gamble’s scores, Charlie Dixon helped seal the Cavs’ win with a 69-yard touchdown run to make it 22-10 with 2:11 left. Dixon, who stands at 6-foot-2, 230 pounds and has served as the Cavs’ workhorse back all season, finished with a game-high 229 rushing yards on 27 carries.

“Once I got past that first defender I knew I would score,” Dixon said. “I saw nothing but green and said, ‘It’s time for me to go.’”

The Cavs opened the game’s scoring when Shephard tackled Clark in the Fitzgerald end zone with 1:31 left in the first. The Purple Hurricane started the drive on their own 1 thanks to Shephard, who also serves as the Cavs’ punter.

Following the safety, the Cavs received the ball and drove 91 yards on seven plays, six of which were runs totaling 51 yards. On third-and-8 from the Fitzgerald 40, Cavs quarterback Demetrius Coleman connected with Carlos Billingslea for a touchdown to make it 8-0 with 10:26 left in the half, after a 2-point conversion — a fake field goal pass attempt — failed.

Fitzgerald placekicker David Vaughn drilled a 28-yard field goal to make it 8-2 with 5:25 left, but the Cavs would extend their lead on the first half’s final drive, when with 0:05 left they lined up for a field goal on first-and-goal from the Fitzgerald 3 and the Purple Hurricane called their final time out. The Cavs then emerged with their offense on the field, and Coleman rushed for the score as time expired to make it 15-3.

That score would hold as the each team’s defense would take over most of the second half. Callaway opened the third quarter with a punt, then forced Fitzgerald’s turnover-on-downs from the 1. The Purple Hurricane’s rushing attempt on third down was ruled short of the goal line, to the dismay of Fitzgerald.

“I thought we scored on the third down but apparently (the game officials) didn’t think so,” fourth-year Fitzgerald coach Tucker Pruitt said.

Callaway fumbled its next possession, but then so did Fitzgerald in its final possession of the third quarter. After Gamble’s first touchdown, the Purple Hurricane appeared poised to take game’s momentum and lead when Denorris Goodwin intercepted Coleman and returned it 12 yards to the Callaway 37 with 4:03 remaining.

However, on the next play, Smith pulled down his second interception at the Callaway 10 and returned it 19. Dixon’s touchdown run came on the ensuing drive to put Callaway back in control.

The Purple Hurricane weren’t done, however, as their second play on their next drive was Gamble’s long touchdown reception. They failed to recover the ensuing onside kick and Callaway ran the ball three times, forcing the Purple Hurricane to use all three timeouts.

The Purple Hurricane received one last possession, which started on their own 16 with 0:50 remaining. On the game’s final drive, they would convert on fourth-and-9 from their own 17 on Davis’ 11-yard completion to Jakorrian Paulk. The next play, Davis again found Paulk for a completion but Paulk was tackled in bounds and the game appeared over.

However, some Cavs defenders prematurely celebrated, taking their helmets off and throwing them to the ground with 0:01 remaining, and they were called for a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty to set up the game’s final play.

Cavs coach Pete Wiggins, who took over in 2005, was elated to finally bring home a title after reaching the semifinals four times (2013, 2016, 2018, 2019) before finally breaking through to the championship game this year. After the Cavs’ first round opponent, Banks County, forfeited due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program, they beat No. 4 Lovett, No. 3 Thomasville and No. 2 Rabun County, in that order, to reach the title game where they met top-ranked Fitzgerald.

The also endured five COVID-19-related bye weeks.

“I’m proud of our kids, our community and for the guys who came before today for building the work ethic and just believing in what we do,” Wiggins said. I’m really proud of the guys on this team. We’ve had so many ups and downs throughout the season, and for these guys to keep believing in this staff and sticking to what we do, it’s just been so special to see.”

For the Purple Hurricane (13-1), champions of Region 1, it’s their third loss in the title game since 2015.

“I thought we came in with a plan and we didn’t execute it at all,” said Pruitt, in his fourth year as coach. “You’ve got to give Callaway a lot of credit. They played well and they outplayed us today. ...I would say it’s been a good season, but mission not accomplished.”

For Callaway, Coleman had 85 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries and completed 5 of his 10 passes for 92 yards with a touchdown and interception. His leading receiver, Billingslea, had 68 yards on two catches. LaQuize Gilbert had 12 tackles.

For Fitzgerald, Gamble had 86 rushing yards and a touchdown on 11 carries and led all receivers with 92 yards and a touchdown on five receptions. Davis was 14-of-22 passing for 234 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. EJ Lightsey led the Purple Hurricane with 7.5 tackles and two sacks.

Fitzgerald 0 3 0 14 — 17

Callaway 2 13 0 7 — 22

1st quarter

1:31 CALLAWAY - TEAM safety

2nd quarter

10:26 CALLAWAY - Carlos Billingslea 40 yd pass from Demetrius Coleman (Andrew Locke pass failed)

05:25 FITZ - David Vaughn 28 yd field goal

0:00 CALLAWAY - Demetrius Coleman 3 yd run (Blake Eubanks kick)

4th quarter

6:16 FITZ - Chance Gamble 4 yd run (Michael Martinez kick),

2:11 CALLAWAY - Charlie Dixon 69 yd run (Blake Eubanks kick)

1:38 FITZ - Chance Gamble 60 yd pass from Rashad Davis (Michael Martinez kick)

