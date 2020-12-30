Class 3A: Pierce County 13, Oconee County 7 (overtime)

Pierce County finished with 265 yards of total offense, well below its average of 342.5, and 10 first downs. Oconee County, which was averaging 308.3 yards per game, was held to 164 yards and eight first downs.

“We knew it was going to be tough sledding,” Pierce County coach Ryan Herring said. “We’ve watched every film they had, and they’ve played against good people. It’s hard to score on them, but it’s dang sure hard to run on them. We knew we were going to have to earn every yard, and they made us. And we didn’t earn many of them until right there towards the end.”

Bell was the only player on either team to have much success offensively in a scoreless first half, rushing for 45 of his team’s 68 yards as the team’s combined for just 135 total yards and six first downs.

After halftime, Bell took the direct snap from center on 17 of the Bears’ 25 plays, adding 113 yards to finish with 158 yards on 29 carries.

“We did that all year,” Bell said of taking the direct snap. “That’s how we won most of our games, so we had to pull it out of the bag.”

Oconee County finally broke the scoring drought with a 13-yard touchdown pass from Jacob Wright to Jake Johnson with 10:09 remaining in the fourth quarter.

Pierce County answered on its next possession, driving 80 yards in seven plays and tying the game at 7-7 with 7:23 left on a 5-yard touchdown run by Bell, who carried five times for 32 yards on the drive. The key play, however, was a 45-yard pass from Jermaine Brewton to Zay Plummer on third-and-13 that moved the ball from the Pierce 17-yard line to the Oconee County 38. Brewton was 9-of-11 passing for 97 yards for the game.

Neither team threatened to score in the final seven minutes, sending the game to overtime.

C.J. Jones was the leading rusher for Oconee County with 26 yards on nine carries. Wright was 11-of-21 passing for 98 yards and was part of the Warriors’ longest play, a 27-yard pass to Darius Johnson.

“Unbelievable, unmatched.” Herring said of his defense. “I’ve been a coach for 24 years, and I’ve always been a defensive guy. To play like that in a state championship game … I’ve never seen anything like it.”

Pierce County - 0-0-0-7-6 - 13

Oconee County - 0-0-0-7-0 - 7

Fourth quarter

OC - Jake Johnson 13 pass from Jacob Wright (Nicholas Silva kick), 10:09

PC - D.J. Bell 5 run (Robert Jacobs kick), 7:23

Overtime

PC - D.J. Bell 15 run