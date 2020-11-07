Colquitt County beats No. 2 Lowndes; Brookwood, Marist, Fitzgerald score big wins

No. 1 Marist beat No. 4 Stephenson 23-0 in a Class 4A game. Marist is 6-0 while allowing no touchdowns and six points total.

In Class 2A, No. 2 Fitzgerald beat No. 5 Thomasville 29-28 and clinched Region 1. Fitzgerald is now 8-0 and one win from its undefeated regular season since 2009.

Five top-10 teams were upset.

In Class 6A, Glynn Academy beat No. 5 Richmond Hill 7-5. Richmond Hill could’ve clinched Region 2 with a win, but now Glynn, Richmond Hill and Brunswick have one loss apiece with two regular-season weeks to play.

Four of the top-10 teams that lost to unranked opponents were in Class 2A, where Jefferson County beat No. 7 Putnam County 50-12, Dodge County beat No. 8 Northeast 35-21, Washington County beat No. 9 Bleckley County 42-20, and Early County beat No. 10 Cook 42-35.

Putnam had been 7-0 and gunning for its first region title since 1994, but now Jefferson County (5-2, 5-0) is alone in first place in 4-2A. In 3-2A, Northeast, Washington County and Dodge County each have one region loss.

All those surprises came a day after Heard County beat No. 4 Haralson County 26-12. Haralson entered 6-0.

Two other teams clinched region titles Friday.

Ninth-ranked Clarke Central beat Loganville to take Region 8-5A, and No. 1-ranked Prince Avenue, though idle, won Region 8-1A Private based on the outcome of other games.