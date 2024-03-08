BreakingNews
‘It’s about Laken Riley,’ MTG shouts during Biden’s State of the Union
High School Sports Blog

Class 5A boys: Kell 62, Eagle’s Landing 51

Day 2 - Class 5A Boys: Eagle’s Landing vs. Kell
Day 2 - Class 5A Boys: Eagle’s Landing vs. Kell
Day 2 - Class 5A Boys: Eagle’s Landing vs. Kell
Day 2 - Class 5A Boys: Eagle’s Landing vs. Kell
Day 2 - Class 5A Boys: Eagle’s Landing vs. Kell
Day 2 - Class 5A Boys: Eagle’s Landing vs. Kell
Day 2 - Class 5A Boys: Eagle’s Landing vs. Kell
Day 2 - Class 5A Boys: Eagle’s Landing vs. Kell
Day 2 - Class 5A Boys: Eagle’s Landing vs. Kell
Day 2 - Class 5A Boys: Eagle’s Landing vs. Kell
Day 2 - Class 5A Boys: Eagle’s Landing vs. Kell
Day 2 - Class 5A Boys: Eagle’s Landing vs. Kell
Day 2 - Class 5A Boys: Eagle’s Landing vs. Kell
Day 2 - Class 5A Boys: Eagle’s Landing vs. Kell
Day 2 - Class 5A Boys: Eagle’s Landing vs. Kell
Day 2 - Class 5A Boys: Eagle’s Landing vs. Kell
Day 2 - Class 5A Boys: Eagle’s Landing vs. Kell
Day 2 - Class 5A Boys: Eagle’s Landing vs. Kell
Day 2 - Class 5A Boys: Eagle’s Landing vs. Kell
1 / 19
Kell’s head coach Jermaine Sellers holds up the trophy as his team celebrates back-to-back championships after the GHSA Class 5A Boy’s State Championship game at the Macon Centreplex, Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Macon. Kell won 62-51 over Eagle’s Landing. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

MACON -- It was no coincidence that Kell followed the exact same itinerary it kept a year ago when winning the school’s first state championship. Same hotel. Same pregame meal. Same walk-through schedule. Even the same locker room at the Macon Coliseum.

Coach Jermaine Sellers’ nod toward keeping the same pattern -- or just plain superstition -- worked out just fine on Thursday. Kell, the No. 1 team in Class 5A all season, outlasted No. 2-ranked Eagle’s Landing 62-51 to win its second straight championship in a rematch of last year’s final.

“Everything just kind of fell into place,” Sellers said.

It all fell into place again for senior C.J. Brown, who had 21 points and nine rebounds in the win. The 6-foot-7 South Florida commit scored 23 points in last year’s championship game.

“He has become a tremendous leader and I think Jaylen Colon (14 points, six rebounds) is even more important, being a four-year varsity player, played in this game three times, so we’ll definitely miss his experience, too.”

Kell (28-3) finished the season with a 27-game winning streak. Their last loss came on Nov. 21 against Grayson, who will play for the Class 7A title on Saturday. Cannon Richards scored eight points with 10 rebounds.

Eagle’s Landing (23-8) got 17 points and six rebounds from Chris Morris. Dwight Brown had nine points and eight rebounds.

The big difference was on the glass. Kell outrebounded Eagle’s Landing 35-25 and scored 16 second-chance points.

“I think good old David Boyd (the late Hall of Famer who coached Sellers and was a constant source of encouragement) is looking down and smiling,” Sellers said “He always said, ‘No rebounds, no rings.’ I think we got more rebounds, and we got another ring.”

Kell led from the opening basket of the game. The Longhorns stretched their lead to 23-15 at 4:20 in the half when C.J. Brown made back-to-back three-point plays. But Eagle’s Landing reeled off three straight buckets and cut Kell’s lead to 26-24 at halftime.

Eagle’s Landing scored six straight points to tie the game 35-35, but could never take the lead. Kell regained the edge by scoring the final seven points of the period – including a gut-busting 3-pointer by Connor Staphylaris at the buzzer.

Kell put it away with an 8-0 run in the middle of the fourth period that included a pair of 3-point daggers from Staphylaris that extended the advantage to 13 points. Sellers said Staphylaris had been in a shooting slump entering the final.

“That was huge for us and also for him because he’s been struggling the last few games,” Sellers said. “With him doing that for us, that’s a bonus.”

Sellers said the players handled the pressure that comes with being the No. 1 team all season. They did not waver under the weight of the championship game.

“Our players took care of that,” Sellers said. “We would challenge them at practice to build that competition. Some of our practices were harder than our games. That was the key to being No. 1 all season.”

About the Author

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

‘It’s about Laken Riley,’ MTG shouts during Biden’s State of the Union27m ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Rivian pauses plan to build $5B Georgia factory
5h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Rivian’s reversal is political setback for Georgia’s GOP leaders
5h ago

Credit: WSB photo

16-year-old DUI suspect causes Ga. 400 closure, hits other drivers, police say
1h ago

Credit: WSB photo

16-year-old DUI suspect causes Ga. 400 closure, hits other drivers, police say
1h ago

Credit: TNS

Analysis: Once enemies, Kemp and Trump find common cause in 2024
8h ago
The Latest

Girls: Championship scores and schedule, updated brackets
2h ago
Class 5A girls: Jackson-Atlanta 58, Midtown 44
2h ago
Class 2A boys: Westside-Augusta 64, Toombs County 29
4h ago
Featured

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

US House passes Laken Riley Act requiring ICE to detain more immigrants
6h ago
Georgia guide to Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech tonight
High school basketball: Thursday’s scores and schedule
1h ago