Class 2A blog: In brief — Toombs County, Early County ranked for 1st time in decades

It’s worth noting that, coming in at No. 7, is the Toombs County Bulldogs. It’s the first time they’ve been ranked since 2001, when they also reached as high as No. 7 with Mark Stroud as coach. Their spot in the polls has been a long time coming. After the Bulldogs finished 2-8 in 2015 for the second year in a row, Richie Marsh came in and immediately turned the program around. In his first season in 2016, the Bulldogs finished 6-5 for their first winning season since 2012. In 2017, they finished 10-2 and won their first playoff game since 2008. They’ve reached the playoffs every season under Marsh and are aiming for a fifth consecutive trip, along with their first region championship since 2000, when they won 3-2A. Their current streak of four consecutive postseason appearances is the program’s longest since 1994-2003 — all under Stroud.

Rounding out the rankings are Bremen at No. 8, Early County at No. 9 and Bleckley County at No. 10.

As was reported yesterday, Early County will have to postpone its season until October due to its contact with Pelham — the Bobcats beat 1A Public’s then-No. 4 Pelham 35-21 on Friday — after a positive case within the Pelham program. That’s a shame since the Bobcats just earned their spot in the rankings for the first time since 1980, when they reached No. 8 under Jack Johnson. It’s unclear how being sidelined will affect the Bobcats' ranking. They’re currently 2-0, with their first Region 1 game scheduled for Oct. 16 at Thomasvile. They’re planning to resume play Oct. 2 against AAAA’s Westover.

Here’s a full look at the rankings, with last week’s ranking and current record in parenthesis:

1. (1) Rabun County (2-0)

2. (2) Callaway (1-0)

3. (3) Fitzgerald (2-0)

4. (4) Pace Academy (1-0)

5. (5) Lovett (0-1)

6. (6) Thomasville (1-1)

7. (NR) Toombs County (2-0)

8. (9) Bremen (2-0)

9. (NR) Early County (2-0)

10. (8) Bleckley County (1-1)

Out: No. 7 Washington County, No. 10 Heard County

In brief:

