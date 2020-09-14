Pelham, Early County cancel football games until October

Pelham acknowledged a positive test among a member of its team late Monday afternoon, and Early, which played Pelham last week, also shut down because of contact with that player.

Pelham City Schools superintendent Floyd Fort made the announcement for his school Monday afternoon. ''This is a very unfortunate situation because I know our players and coaches have worked so hard this summer preparing for the season,'' Fort said. "Hopefully we will be ready to play Cairo on Friday, October 2.''