Class 2A blog: Week 2 Friday night recap

In a nationally-televised game, two of the country’s top-rated quarterbacks lived up to the billing, with Class 2A’s top-ranked Rabun County, led by Gunner Stockton, outlasting 1A Private’s No. 3 Prince Avenue Christian and Brock Vandagriff, 38-31, on Friday in Tiger.
Stockton accounted five touchdowns, including a 32-yard touchdown pass to Adriel Clark with 2:19 remaining, according to Blitz, which also provides highlights.
The game was broadcast on ESPNU and WatchESPN.
Stockton completed 16 of his 25 passing for 173 yards and rushed 23 times for 173. He had two touchdown passes and three rushing touchdowns. Vandagriff completed 16 of his 29 passes for 169 yards and three touchdowns, according to Mitch Stephens of MaxPreps.
The Wildcats are now 2-0 after beating Ridgeland last week 35-0.
Here’s how the rest of the top 10 faired:
- The No. 2 Callaway Cavaliers won their season opener 28-7 over 4A’s Troup in LaGrange. Kevin Eckleberry has a game story for The LaGrange Daily News.
- The No. 3 Fitzgerald Purple Hurricane beat 1A Public’s top-ranked Irwin County 21-6 at home to improve to 2-0.
- The No. 5 Lovett Lions lost to 3A’s No. 6 GAC on the road, 10-3, in their season opener. I covered that game and my writeup can be found here.
- The No. 6 Thomasville Bulldogs hosted and beat 4A’s Thomas County Central 34-7 to improve to 1-1. Pat Donahue has the game story for the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.
- The No. 7 Washington County Golden Hawks lost to the unranked Swainsboro Tigers 20-14 at home after a last-minute scheduling. Both the Golden Hawks and Tigers had their opponents — Burke County and Jefferson County, respectfully — bow out due to confirmed COVID-19 cases within their programs. The Golden Hawks and Tigers will play another non-region contest on Sept. 25. The Golden Hawks and Tigers are both 1-1.
- The No. 8 Bleckley County Royals lost 1-A Public’s No. 7 Wilcox County 21-20 on the road to fall to 1-1. Wilcox County scored a touchdown and then a 2-point conversion with 25 seconds left, according to The Bleckley Progress.
- The No. 9 Bremen Blue Devils hosted and beat 1A Public’s Bowdon 59-22 to improve to 2-0.
- The No. 10 Heard County Braves beat the Pepperell Dragons 36-29 on the road to improve to 2-0. The Dragons are 0-2. Michael Baron has the game story for the Rome News-Tribune (subscription required).
- On bye: No. 4 Pace Academy
