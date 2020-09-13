Football rankings: Brooks County No. 1 for first time since 1994

Brooks defeated Cairo, a 4A team, 26-24 last week by defending a two-point conversion attempt in the final moments. Brooks opened with a 20-14 win over then-No. 3 Thomasville of 2A.

Previous No. 1 Irwin County, the defending 1A Public champion, lost to Fitzgerald, the No. 3 team in 2A, 21-16 on Friday. Irwin and Brooks are in the same Region 2-A Public and will meet Oct. 9.