Football rankings: Brooks County No. 1 for first time since 1994

Brooks County was the Class 2A runner-up last season, so big things were expected when the Trojans dropped into Class 1A Public for 2020. Now, after a couple of tight victories over bigger schools, Brooks is ranked No. 1 for the first time since its state-championship season of 1994.
Brooks defeated Cairo, a 4A team, 26-24 last week by defending a two-point conversion attempt in the final moments. Brooks opened with a 20-14 win over then-No. 3 Thomasville of 2A.
Previous No. 1 Irwin County, the defending 1A Public champion, lost to Fitzgerald, the No. 3 team in 2A, 21-16 on Friday. Irwin and Brooks are in the same Region 2-A Public and will meet Oct. 9.
Other No. 1-ranked teams held off good opposition to hold their spots.
In 5A, Warner Robins, which lost its opener to No. 1 Valdosta of 6A the previous week, made atonement with a 42-7 victory over Archer, a previously ranked 7A team. Preseason all-state quarterback Jalen Addie had touchdowns passing, rushing and receiving.
Rabun County, the No. 1 team in 2A, defeated Prince Avenue Christian 38-31 on Gunner Stockton’s 32-yard TD pass to Adriel Clark with 2:19 left.
Eagle’s Landing Christian beat Heritage School of Newnan 58-0 as Josh Rogers rushed for 410 yards and scored seven touchdowns.
Class 7A
1. (1) Grayson (2-0)
2. (2) Lowndes (2-0)
3. (3) Parkview (1-0)
4. (4) North Gwinnett (2-0)
5. (5) Colquitt County (0-0)
6. (6) Collins Hill (2-0)
7. (7) Marietta (1-0)
8. (8) Mill Creek (0-0)
9. (9) Brookwood (1-0)
10. (NR) Norcross (1-0)
Out: No. 10 Archer
Class 6A
1. (1) Valdosta (1-0)
2. (2) Lee County (1-0)
3. (5) Rome (1-0)
4. (6) Dacula (0-1)
5. (7) Westlake (0-0)
6. (3) Buford (0-1)
7. (4) Richmond Hill (1-1)
8. (8) Allatoona (1-0)
9. (9) Carrollton (0-1)
10. (10) Douglas County (2-0)
Class 5A
1. (1) Warner Robins (1-1)
2. (2) Blessed Trinity (0-0)
3. (3) Cartersville (2-0)
4. (4) Coffee (2-0)
5. (5) Ware County (2-0)
6. (6) Veterans (2-0)
7. (8) Woodward Academy (0-1)
8. (7) Calhoun (1-1)
9. (9) Clarke Central (1-0)
10. (10) St. Pius (1-0)
Class 4A
1. (1) Marist (1-0)
2. (2) Jefferson (1-0)
3. (4) Benedictine (2-0)
4. (3) Bainbridge (0-1)
5. (5) Stephenson (0-0)
6. (6) Hapeville Charter (0-0)
7. (8) Carver (Columbus) (1-0)
8. (9) Jenkins (0-0)
9. (10) Flowery Branch (1-1)
10. (NR) Westside-Macon (0-0)
Out: No. 7 Cedartown
Class 3A
1. (1) Cedar Grove (0-0)
2. (2) Crisp County (2-0)
3. (4) Oconee County (2-0)
4. (3) Peach County (0-1)
5. (5) Sandy Creek (1-0)
6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-0)
7. (7) Pierce County (2-0)
8. (9) Westminster (0-0)
9. (NR) White County (2-0)
10. (NR) Rockmart (1-1)
Out: No. 8 Hart County, No. 10 Thomson
Class 2A
1. (1) Rabun County (2-0)
2. (2) Callaway (1-0)
3. (3) Fitzgerald (2-0)
4. (4) Pace Academy (1-0)
5. (5) Lovett (0-1)
6. (6) Thomasville (1-1)
7. (NR) Toombs County (2-0)
8. (9) Bremen (2-0)
9. (NR) Early County (2-0)
10. (8) Bleckley County (1-1)
Out: No. 8 Hart County, No. 10 Thomson
Class 1A (Private)
1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-0)
2. (2) Athens Academy (1-0)
3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (1-1)
4. (4) Wesleyan (2-0)
5. (5) Fellowship Christian (2-0)
6. (7) Savannah Christian (2-0)
7. (NR) North Cobb Christian (2-0)
8. (9) Trinity Christian (1-1)
9. (10) Darlington (1-0)
10. (6) Holy Innocents' (0-2)
Out: No. 8 Hebron Christian
Class 1A (Public)
1. (2) Brooks County (2-0)
2. (7) Wilcox County (1-0)
3. (6) Metter (2-0)
4. (1) Irwin County (0-1)
5. (9) Macon County (1-0)
6. (10) Clinch County (1-1)
7. (NR) Commerce (2-0)
8. (3) Dublin (0-1)
9. (NR) Turner County (1-0)
10. (4) Pelham (1-1)
Out: No. 5 Marion County, No. 8 Mitchell County
