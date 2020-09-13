X

Football rankings: Brooks County No. 1 for first time since 1994

(Jason Getz/For the AJC)
(Jason Getz/For the AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz

Credit: Jason Getz

High schools | 1 hour ago
By Todd Holcomb

Brooks County was the Class 2A runner-up last season, so big things were expected when the Trojans dropped into Class 1A Public for 2020. Now, after a couple of tight victories over bigger schools, Brooks is ranked No. 1 for the first time since its state-championship season of 1994.

Brooks defeated Cairo, a 4A team, 26-24 last week by defending a two-point conversion attempt in the final moments. Brooks opened with a 20-14 win over then-No. 3 Thomasville of 2A.

Previous No. 1 Irwin County, the defending 1A Public champion, lost to Fitzgerald, the No. 3 team in 2A, 21-16 on Friday. Irwin and Brooks are in the same Region 2-A Public and will meet Oct. 9.

Other No. 1-ranked teams held off good opposition to hold their spots.

In 5A, Warner Robins, which lost its opener to No. 1 Valdosta of 6A the previous week, made atonement with a 42-7 victory over Archer, a previously ranked 7A team. Preseason all-state quarterback Jalen Addie had touchdowns passing, rushing and receiving.

Rabun County, the No. 1 team in 2A, defeated Prince Avenue Christian 38-31 on Gunner Stockton’s 32-yard TD pass to Adriel Clark with 2:19 left.

Eagle’s Landing Christian beat Heritage School of Newnan 58-0 as Josh Rogers rushed for 410 yards and scored seven touchdowns.

Class 7A

1. (1) Grayson (2-0)

2. (2) Lowndes (2-0)

3. (3) Parkview (1-0)

4. (4) North Gwinnett (2-0)

5. (5) Colquitt County (0-0)

6. (6) Collins Hill (2-0)

7. (7) Marietta (1-0)

8. (8) Mill Creek (0-0)

9. (9) Brookwood (1-0)

10. (NR) Norcross (1-0)

Out: No. 10 Archer

Class 6A

1. (1) Valdosta (1-0)

2. (2) Lee County (1-0)

3. (5) Rome (1-0)

4. (6) Dacula (0-1)

5. (7) Westlake (0-0)

6. (3) Buford (0-1)

7. (4) Richmond Hill (1-1)

8. (8) Allatoona (1-0)

9. (9) Carrollton (0-1)

10. (10) Douglas County (2-0)

Class 5A

1. (1) Warner Robins (1-1)

2. (2) Blessed Trinity (0-0)

3. (3) Cartersville (2-0)

4. (4) Coffee (2-0)

5. (5) Ware County (2-0)

6. (6) Veterans (2-0)

7. (8) Woodward Academy (0-1)

8. (7) Calhoun (1-1)

9. (9) Clarke Central (1-0)

10. (10) St. Pius (1-0)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (1-0)

2. (2) Jefferson (1-0)

3. (4) Benedictine (2-0)

4. (3) Bainbridge (0-1)

5. (5) Stephenson (0-0)

6. (6) Hapeville Charter (0-0)

7. (8) Carver (Columbus) (1-0)

8. (9) Jenkins (0-0)

9. (10) Flowery Branch (1-1)

10. (NR) Westside-Macon (0-0)

Out: No. 7 Cedartown

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (0-0)

2. (2) Crisp County (2-0)

3. (4) Oconee County (2-0)

4. (3) Peach County (0-1)

5. (5) Sandy Creek (1-0)

6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-0)

7. (7) Pierce County (2-0)

8. (9) Westminster (0-0)

9. (NR) White County (2-0)

10. (NR) Rockmart (1-1)

Out: No. 8 Hart County, No. 10 Thomson

Class 2A

1. (1) Rabun County (2-0)

2. (2) Callaway (1-0)

3. (3) Fitzgerald (2-0)

4. (4) Pace Academy (1-0)

5. (5) Lovett (0-1)

6. (6) Thomasville (1-1)

7. (NR) Toombs County (2-0)

8. (9) Bremen (2-0)

9. (NR) Early County (2-0)

10. (8) Bleckley County (1-1)

Out: No. 8 Hart County, No. 10 Thomson

Class 1A (Private)

1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-0)

2. (2) Athens Academy (1-0)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (1-1)

4. (4) Wesleyan (2-0)

5. (5) Fellowship Christian (2-0)

6. (7) Savannah Christian (2-0)

7. (NR) North Cobb Christian (2-0)

8. (9) Trinity Christian (1-1)

9. (10) Darlington (1-0)

10. (6) Holy Innocents' (0-2)

Out: No. 8 Hebron Christian

Class 1A (Public)

1. (2) Brooks County (2-0)

2. (7) Wilcox County (1-0)

3. (6) Metter (2-0)

4. (1) Irwin County (0-1)

5. (9) Macon County (1-0)

6. (10) Clinch County (1-1)

7. (NR) Commerce (2-0)

8. (3) Dublin (0-1)

9. (NR) Turner County (1-0)

10. (4) Pelham (1-1)

Out: No. 5 Marion County, No. 8 Mitchell County

About the Author

Todd Holcomb

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.