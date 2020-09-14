Notable results from Week 2: Rough night for 2019 state champions

2. Turning the corner? Four teams with a combined record of 3-37 last season have already exceeded their win totals from 2019 with 2-0 starts. Lambert was 0-10 last season but is 2-0 now after beating Lassiter 34-19. Wheeler County, Woodland of Cartersville and Woodland of Stockbridge each went 1-9 last year. All four were favorites in Week 2.

3. Putnam County 5, Morgan County 2: Putnam County became the biggest underdog to win in Week 2 when it beat 19-point favorite Morgan County in overtime. It was just the 16th time since 1912, and second this season, that a GHSA team scored five points in a game and won (See List). Morgan County had won 11 of the previous 14 games in the series.