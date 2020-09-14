How the new top-10 teams fared in Week 2

3. (3) Parkview (1-0)

Last week: Beat Mountain View 33-16. Cody Brown rushed for 245 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries, and Tyler Curtis rushed for 166 yards and three touchdowns on 16 carries. “The offensive line was moving people,” Parkview coach Eric Godfree said. Next: Friday at North Gwinnett (2-0)

4. (4) North Gwinnett (2-0)

Last week: Beat Jones County 44-21. North Gwinnett trailed 14-9 at halftime but scored five touchdowns in the second half. Ashton Woods was 14-of-24 passing for 156 yards and two touchdowns. Marcus McFarlane rushed for 160 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries. WR/RET Seth Anderson had 149 all-purpose yards. Chris Choi had four tackles for losses. Next: Friday vs. Parkview (1-0)

5. (5) Colquitt County (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Banneker (0-0)

6. (6) Collins Hill (2-0)

Last week: Beat Sprayberry 34-13. Sam Horn was 23-of-36 passing for 202 yards and three touchdowns, two to Travis Hunter, who had 10 receptions for 108 yards. Collins Hill held Sprayberry to less than 100 yards in total offense. Next: Friday at Grayson (2-0)

7. (7) Marietta (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at McEachern (0-2)

8. (8) Mill Creek (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Dacula (0-1)

9. (9) Brookwood (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Walton (2-0)

10. (NR) Norcross (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. East Coweta (2-0)

Out: No. 10 Archer (0-2)

Class 6A

1. (1) Valdosta (1-0)

Last week: Game with Tift County canceled. Next: Friday vs. Bainbridge (0-1)

2. (2) Lee County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Jackson-Atlanta 44-0. Baron Hopson blocked two punts, and Caleb McDowell scored two touchdowns, one rushing, one receiving. Lee County led 44-0 after three quarters and played the fourth with a running clock. Next: Friday vs. Crawford County (0-2)

3. (5) Rome (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Cherokee (2-0)

4. (6) Dacula (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Mill Creek (0-0)

5. (7) Westlake (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Creekside (0-0)

6. (3) Buford (0-1)

Last week: Lost to North Cobb 28-14. The Wolves fell to a Class 7A opponent. Gabe Ervin rushed for 79 yards on 13 carries, and three quarterbacks were 13-of-22 passing for 131 yards. Next: Friday vs. Carver-Atlanta (0-2)

7. (4) Richmond Hill (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Ware County 36-29. Ware County broke a 29-29 tie midway in the fourth quarter. Richmond Hill got inside Ware territory twice more but failed to score. Ashaud Roberson rushed for 128 yards, and Tyler Coleman was 11-of-23 passing for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Nathan Vickers had three sacks. Next: Friday vs. Wayne County (1-1)

8. (8) Allatoona (1-0)

Last week: Game with Denmark canceled. Next: Friday at Kennesaw Mountain (0-2)

9. (9) Carrollton (0-1)

Last week: Game with Newnan canceled. Next: Sept. 25 vs. TBA or Oct. 2 vs. Dalton (1-1)

10. (10) Douglas County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Stockbridge 37-13. Jonathan Jefferson, a Georgia-committed defensive end, had three of Douglas County’s seven tackles for losses. Kobe Harris rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Jimmy Inman was 10-of-16 passing for 138 yards and one touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Dutchtown (1-1)

Class 5A

1. (1) Warner Robins (1-1)

Last week: Beat Archer 42-7. Jalen Addie was 12-of-17 passing for 183 yards, rushed for 149 yards on 16 carries and had two receptions for 56 yards. He had two touchdowns passing, one rushing and one receiving. Malcolm Brown rushed for 93 yards and one touchdown on 11 carries. Warner Robins was up 35-0 at halftime. Next: Sept. 25 at Northside-Warner Robins (1-1)

2. (2) Blessed Trinity (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday vs. St. Pius (1-0)

3. (3) Cartersville (2-0)

Last week: Beat West Forsyth 28-17. Cartersville took a 21-17 lead on Quante Jennings' 5-yard run just before halftime. Jennings rushed for 92 yards. Devonte Ross had seven receptions for 108 yards and two touchdowns. LB Tate Smith had 12 tackles and two sacks. Stratton Tripp was 18-of-32 passing for 197 yards and a touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Alexander (2-0)

4. (4) Coffee (2-0)

Last week: Beat Bainbridge 31-16. Coffee trailed 16-10 in the fourth quarter but scored three unanswered touchdowns. A.J. Wilkerson was 9-of-17 passing for 162 yards with TD passes of 84 and 7 yards to Maurice Turner, who had seven receptions for 145 yards. Arlis Sutton’s 38-yard fumble return with 8:58 left gave Coffee a 24-16 lead. Next: Friday vs. Houston County (1-1)

5. (5) Ware County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Richmond Hill 36-29. Thomas Castellanos scored on a 62-yard run that broke a 29-29 tie with 5:45 left. Castellanos was 17-of-30 passing for 261 yards and one touchdown and rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns on 19 carries. Next: Sept. 25 at Thomson (2-0)

6. (6) Veterans (2-0)

Last week: Beat West Laurens 35-0. Blake Ethridge was 11-of-18 passing for 218 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 46 yards on three carries. Lebron Fields rushed for 105 yards on 11 carries. Nate Boehm had six receptions for 111 yards. Veterans held West Laurens to 38 total yards, minus-28 rushing. Next: Friday vs. Jones County (0-2)

7. (8) Woodward Academy (0-1)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Marist (1-0)

8. (7) Calhoun (1-1)

Last week: Lost to McCallie, Tenn. 38-22. Calhoun committed six turnovers to none for McCallie, a 2019 Tennessee state champion. Calhoun’s Christian Lewis threw a 99-yard pass to Cole Speer for the game’s first score, and Calhoun led 22-19 early in the second half. Next: Friday at Cedartown (0-1)

9. (9) Clarke Central (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Oconee County (2-0)

10. (10) St. Pius (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Saturday at Blessed Trinity (0-0)

Class 4A

1. (1) Marist (1-0)

Last week: Beat Holy Innocents' 43-0. Hayden Richardson, making his first start at quarterback, was 6-of-7 passing for 74 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 59 yards and two touchdowns on seven carries. Derek McDonald had three receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown and made three solo tackles and forced a fumble. Marist led 29-0 at halftime. Next: Friday at Woodward Academy (0-1)

2. (2) Jefferson (1-0)

Last week: Beat Central Gwinnett 61-7. Jefferson rushed for 576 yards on 35 carries and didn’t complete a pass. Malaki Starks rushed for 117 yards and three touchdowns on seven carries. Jefferson led 41-7 at halftime. Next: Friday at Rabun County (2-0)

3. (4) Benedictine (2-0)

Last week: Beat Effingham County 49-7. LeShon Brooks rushed for 145 yards on 12 carries. Holden Geriner was 7-of-12 passing for 104 yards and three touchdowns, all to Trent Broadnax. Evan Scarbrough returned an interception 40 yards for a touchdown on Effingham’s first series. Benedictine allowed less than 150 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Brunswick (1-1)

4. (3) Bainbridge (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Coffee 31-16. Bainbridge led 16-10 after three quarters. Quayde Hawkins was 14-of-29 passing with one touchdown. Next: Friday at Valdosta (1-0)

5. (5) Stephenson (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 1 vs. Lithonia (0-0)

6. (6) Hapeville Charter (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. North Forsyth (2-0)

7. (8) Carver-Columbus (1-0)

Last week: Beat Spencer 53-7. Dasheen Jackson returned the opening kickoff 87 yards for a touchdown, and all scoring took place in the first half. The game was stopped late in the third quarter when things got chippy between players and coaches and a few fans. Next: Sept. 25 vs. Kendrick (0-1)

8. (9) Jenkins (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 2 vs. Islands (0-0)

9. (10) Flowery Branch (1-1)

Last week: Beat Dawson County 45-42. David Renard was 15-of-21 passing for 391 yards and a touchdown, and Jaizen Ellingham rushed for 132 yards and five touchdowns on 27 carries. Connor Larson (8-182) and Sal Sengson (4-134) had more than 100 yards receiving. Flowery Branch trailed 34-24 midway in the third quarter, but Ellingham scored the game’s next three touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Gainesville (1-0)

10. (NR) Westside-Macon (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Central-Macon (0-0)

Out: No. 7 Cedartown (0-1)

Class 3A

1. (1) Cedar Grove (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Oct. 2 at Milton (0-0)

2. (2) Crisp County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Houston County 12-0. Crisp County scored its points in the first half, held Houston County to 30 total yards and won despite 0-for-12 passing. A.J. Lofton rushed for 79 yards on 13 carries, and Marquise Palmer rushed for 67 on 17. Both scored touchdowns. Next: Sept. 25 at Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-0)

3. (4) Oconee County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Cedar Shoals 35-0. Oconee led 28-0 at halftime, forced four turnovers and scored on an interception return and blocked field goal. Justin Coleman had nine tackles and blocked the kick that Dawson Houseman scooped up. QB/LB West Weeks was 2-for-4 passing, had four tackles and returned a kickoff 60 yards. Whit Weeks rushed for 28 yards, forced a fumble, returned an interception for a touchdown and made five tackles. Next: Friday vs. Clarke Central (1-0)

4. (3) Peach County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Northside-Warner Robins 14-7. Peach County cut the lead to 14-7 with a short TD pass with 5:34 left but got no closer. Peach had minus-7 yards rushing. Kobe Downs had two sacks. Next: Friday vs. Griffin (1-1)

5. (5) Sandy Creek (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Newnan (1-0)

6. (6) Greater Atlanta Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat Lovett 10-3. Hudson Higgins had nine solo tackles, two sacks, a third tackle for a loss and a forced fumble, and GAC forced four turnovers and held Lovett to 145 total yards. Trey Henry rushed for 117 yards and a touchdown. Gannon Hearst, son of former NFL and Georgia running back Garrison Hearst, scored GAC’s touchdown, a 12-yard run in the third quarter. Next: Sept. 25 at Hart County (0-2)

7. (7) Pierce County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Wayne County 14-0. Jermaine Brewton scored on a 28-yard run in the final two minutes to clinch the victory. Pierce held Wayne to 140 total yards. D.J. Bell rushed for 127 yards and one touchdown on 16 carries. Next: Friday vs. Claxton (1-0)

8. (9) Westminster (0-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Sept. 25 at Pace Academy (1-0)

9. (NR) White County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Hart County 50-47. JBen Haynes was 12-of-23 passing for 170 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 151 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries. Haynes scored on a 10-yard run with a minute left for the game-winner. Silas Mulligan rushed for 124 yards on 15 carries. The teams put up 1,003 yards of total offense. Next: Friday vs. Pickens (1-1)

10. (NR) Rockmart (1-1)

Last week: Beat Cedartown 21-10. Rockmart won for the third straight time against its Polk County rival. Javin Whatley was 6-of-12 passing for 91 yards and rushed for 35 yards in the defensive struggle. LB Travis Brown had three tackles for losses and scored on a fumble return from midfield. Jakari Clark intercepted two passes. Next: Sept. 25 at Coahulla Creek (1-1)

Out: No. 8 Hart County (0-2), No. 10 Thomson (2-0)

Class 2A

1. (1) Rabun County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Prince Avenue Christian 38-31. Gunner Stockton threw a 32-yard TD pass to Adriel Clark with 2:19 remaining to break a 31-31 tie. Stockton was 19-of-30 passing for 187 yards and two touchdowns with one interception and rushed for 189 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries. Clark had 11 receptions for 134 yards and two touchdowns. Lang Windham rushed for 113 yards on 14 carries. Sophomore Cory Keller had two interceptions and broke up four passes. Next: Friday vs. Jefferson (1-0)

2. (2) Callaway (1-0)

Last week: Beat Troup 27-7. Osiris Rivas returned a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and a 21-7 lead in the third quarter. Charlie Dixon scored on runs of 14 and 30 yards. Demetrius Coleman threw an 18-yard TD pass to Jalin Shephard for Callaway’s other touchdown. Next: Friday vs. Hardaway (1-0)

3. (3) Fitzgerald (2-0)

Last week: Beat Irwin County 21-6. Fitzgerald scored on consecutive possessions in the third quarter after Irwin pulled within 7-6. Chance Gamble, taking a toss back from RB Mario Clark on a reverse, threw a 34-yard TD pass to Demarion Dixon for the 21-6 lead. Clark rushed for 82 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries. Fitzgerald held Irwin to 108 total yards. Next: Friday vs. Turner County (1-0)

4. (4) Pace Academy (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Thursday vs. Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-0)

5. (5) Lovett (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Greater Atlanta Christian 10-3. With Collin Goldberg getting seven solo tackles, two for losses, Lovett held GAC to 182 yards of total offense but managed only 145 of its own. Next: Friday vs. Washington (1-0)

6. (6) Thomasville (1-1)

Last week: Beat Thomas County Central 34-7. Malik Harper rushed for 96 yards on 10 carries. Ronnie Baker was 17-of-24 passing for 156 yards and a touchdown. Ty Anderson had 12 tackles, and Joe Williams intercepted two passes. Next: Friday at Cairo (0-2)

7. (NR) Toombs County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Tattnall County 37-14. RB/DL Brandon Usher rushed for 112 yards on 13 carries and had five tackles for losses. QB Chandler Lynn rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries and passed for 57 yards. JaShaun Powell had 126 all-purpose yards. Toombs is ranked in an AJC poll for the first time since 2003. Next: Sept. 25 at Mitchell County (0-2)

8. (9) Bremen (2-0)

Last week: Beat Bowdon 59-22. Tay Banks rushed for 175 yards and four touchdowns on 14 carries, all in the first half. Dillon McCoy and Blake Matthews intercepted two passes each. Next: Friday at Pepperell (0-2)

9. (NR) Early County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Pelham 35-21. Early County rushed for 260 yards, relying primarily on Jay Ealey (14 carries, 83 yards, two touchdowns), Braveon George (10-82-0) and Ladarius Ceasar (14-90-0). Ceasar returned a kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Mitchell County (0-2)

10. (8) Bleckley County (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Wilcox County 21-20. Leading 20-13 in the final minute, Bleckley surrendered a fourth-and-15 40-yard TD pass and two-point conversion. Chuckie Stevens had 133 yards from scrimmage. Next: Friday vs. South Atlanta (0-1)

Out: No. 7 Washington County (0-1), No. 10 Heard County

Class A Private

1. (1) Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat Heritage-Newnan 58-0. Josh Rogers rushed for a school-record 410 yards and seven touchdowns on 21 carries. Charis Spence and Colton Hardeman each were in on five tackles for losses. Next: Thursday at Pace Academy (1-0)

2. (2) Athens Academy (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday vs. Commerce (2-0)

3. (3) Prince Avenue Christian (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Rabun County 38-31. Brock Vandagriff was 18-of-28 passing for 198 yards and three touchdowns but also intercepted three times. Prince Avenue came from 31-7 down to tie 31-31 but surrendered a late touchdown. Logan Johnson had seven receptions for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Landon Owens had 93 yards from scrimmage. Next: Friday vs. Providence Christian (0-2)

4. (4) Wesleyan (2-0)

Last week: Beat Mount de Sales 24-0. Cooper Blauser had 55 yards rushing and 59 receiving on 16 touches and scored two touchdowns. Wyatt Hodges had nine solo tackles and a 21-yard reception. Mount de Sales was held to 147 total yards and shut out for the first time since 2016. Next: Friday vs. Douglass (0-0)

5. (5) Fellowship Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat First Baptist Academy, Fla. 54-28. Fellowship led 41-7 at halftime. Murphy Reeves scored on runs of 59 and 71 yards. Kyle Elphick returned an interception 65 yards for a touchdown. Josh Cole ran one back for 80 yards and also had two rushing touchdowns. Next: Friday vs. Trinity Christian (1-1)

6. (7) Savannah Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat Screven County 26-7. Savannah Christian led 19-0 in the first quarter. Spencer Robicheaux was 8-of-16 passing for 173 yards and a touchdown. Ely Brown had 124 all-purpose yards on 14 touches. Next: Friday vs. Valwood (1-1)

7. (NR) North Cobb Christian (2-0)

Last week: Beat Hebron Christian 56-37. North Cobb Christian had 496 rushing yards. Caleb Cannon rushed for 255 yards on 12 carries and scored on runs of 73, 24, 55 and 38 yards. Isaiah Williams scored on a 77-yard run 20 seconds into the game and finished with 156 yards on four carries. Next: Friday at Whitefield Academy (1-1)

8. (9) Trinity Christian (1-1)

Last week: Beat Mount Vernon Presbyterian 41-7. David Dallas was 13-of-16 passing for 232 yards and three touchdowns, two to Josh Dallas. Tyson Wall rushed for 92 yards on 14 carries. Next: Friday at Fellowship Christian (2-0)

9. (10) Darlington (1-0)

Last week: Beat Lakeview Academy 32-7. Harrison Allen rushed for 133 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries. Patrick Shelley was 7-of-9 passing for 106 yards and had TD passes to Thomas Speed and Tyler Watkins. Next: Friday vs. St. Francis (0-2)

10. (6) Holy Innocents' (0-2)

Last week: Lost to Marist 43-0. Holy Innocents', held to 115 total yards and 0-for-1 passing, struggled as expected against the No. 1 team from Class 4A in a game that was put together Wednesday. Next: Sept. 25 vs. Prince Avenue Christian (1-1)

Out: No. 8 Hebron Christian (0-1)

Class A Public

1. (2) Brooks County (2-0)

Last week: Beat Cairo 26-24. Omari Arnold rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries. Brooks County led 26-10 in the fourth quarter, but Cairo scored two touchdowns in the final two minutes. Brooks denied a two-point attempt with 1:30 left. Next: Sept. 25 at Cook (0-1)

2. (7) Wilcox County (1-0)

Last week: Beat Bleckley County 21-20. Abe Stowe threw a 40-yard TD pass to Matt McAdoo on a fourth-and-16 with 25 seconds left, then scored on a two-point conversion for the lead. McAdoo had four receptions for 118 yards, accounting for nearly half of Wilcox’s offense. Martez Thrower had 3.5 tackles for losses. Next: Friday at Schley County (1-0)

3. (6) Metter (2-0)

Last week: Beat South Effingham 36-3. Aaron Collins rushed for 72 yards and a touchdown on 17 carries. Taj Hobbs was 7-of-13 passing for 106 yards and rushed for 32 yards and two scores. Next: Sept. 25 vs. Savannah Country Day (0-1)

4. (1) Irwin County (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Fitzgerald 21-6. Gabe Benyard had three receptions for 99 yards and a touchdown, but Irwin was held to less than 198 yards of total offense against Class 2A’s No. 3 team. Next: Sept. 25 vs. Wilkinson County (0-0)

5. (9) Macon County (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Sept. 25 vs. Marion County (0-1)

6. (10) Clinch County (1-1)

Last week: Beat Marion County 34-7. Elijah Tiller rushed for 174 yards and two touchdowns on 21 carries. Clinch had more than 350 yards rushing as a team. Next: Sept. 25 vs. Pelham (1-1)

7. (NR) Commerce (2-0)

Last week: Beat Union County 32-14. Commerce had 506 yards of total offense. Dreylan Martin rushed for 110 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries. Trey Huff rushed for 90 yards and passed for 115 on two completions, one a 72-yard pass to Sammy Brown. A freshman, Brown also scored on a 72-yard run. Next: Friday at Athens Academy (1-0)

8. (3) Dublin (0-1)

Last week: Lost to Dodge County 33-20. Dublin led in total yards 342-277 but never fully recovered from Dodge’s 99-yard fumble return for a touchdown and a 19-7 lead in the first half. Jiquarion Mundie rushed for 119 yards on 16 carries. Next: Sept. 25 vs. Wheeler County (2-0)

9. (NR) Turner County (1-0)

Last week: Off. Next: Friday at Fitzgerald (2-0)

10. (4) Pelham (1-1)

Last week: Lost to Early County 35-14. Pelham was within 14-7 in the third quarter when Early County returned a kickoff for a touchdown. Next: Friday at Cook (0-1)

Out: No. 5 Marion County (0-1), No. 8 Mitchell County (0-2)

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.