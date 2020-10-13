Class 2A blog: In brief — South Atlanta shakes up Region 6

The Hornets are still seeking the first playoff win in program history and nearly got it last season in the first round at Union County, leading in the fourth quarter before eventually falling 19-15.

(More on South Atlanta from GHSF Daily: Hornets record major upset; 4 questions with Brad Stephens)

For the Knights, the loss booted them from the rankings. However, they can make things interesting with a win next week over the Lovett Lions, ranked No. 4. The Lions have already beaten South Atlanta, so if they lose to the Knights, a potential three-way tie for first place could happen. The week after they play Lovett, the Knights play 1A Private’s No. 3 Eagle’s Landing Christian in a game rescheduled from earlier in the season when Pace Academy postponed it due to a wet field. The game will now be played at Eagle’s Landing Christian.

Should the Knights win both games, they could re-enter the rankings but their primary focus is likely winning a playoff game, which they haven’t done since winning the 2A title in 2015. They’ve spent the past four seasons in 3A, where they never won more than six games in a season and went 0-4 in the state tournament.

In the updated polls, the top six remain intact. Haralson County and Thomasville each moved up a spot to Nos. 8-9, respectively. The Toombs County Bulldogs re-enter the rankings at No. 9 following their 17-14 road win over 1A Public’s No. 3 Macon County. (ToombsNow has details on the win.)

Debuting in the rankings at No. 10 are the Cook Hornets, who are off to a 3-2 start. Their first three opponents were against ranked teams — they lost 38-6 to 5A’s Ware County, beat defending 1A Public champions and No. 4 Irwin County, 21-20, and lost 25-20 to A Public’s No. 1 Brooks County — and their last two games were wins over unranked opponents in 1A Public’s Randolph-Clay (42-14) and 3A’s Brantley County (40-23). They’re ranked for the first time since 2015, when they were No. 10 for one week before losing 41-14 to Pierce County.

With the Cook Hornets ranked, that gives Region 1 four teams in the top 10, along with Fitzgerald, Early County and Thomasville.

Here’s a full look at the rankings, with last week’s ranking and current record in parenthesis:

1. (1) Callaway (4-0)

2. (2) Fitzgerald (5-0)

3. (3) Rabun County (4-1)

4. (4) Lovett (3-1)

5. (5) Early County (3-0)

6. (6) Bleckley County (4-1)

7. (8) Haralson County (5-0)

8. (9) Thomasville (2-3)

9. (NR) Toombs County (4-1)

10. (NR) Cook (3-2)

Out: No. 7 Pace Academy, No. 10 Heard County

At some point within the next 48 hours, the latest episode of The Class 2A Blogcast will be released. I’ll talk more about South Atlanta and Region 6, the depth of Region 1 and Callaway among other 2A topics, plus I’ll briefly touch up on the Falcons and Braves. You can listen and subscribe to the Class 2A Blogcast on Apple or Spotify, among other platforms. Thanks for listening!

