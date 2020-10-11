Football rankings: Lowndes, Lee, Ware, Metter rise to No. 1

Lowndes (5-0) moved ahead of Grayson (5-0) in Class 7A after defeating Class 6A’s former No. 1 team, Valdosta, 33-21 on Friday. Grayson struggled with unranked Mill Creek, winning 21-14 in overtime, but the credit goes to Lowndes, which has now beaten four ranked teams, including 6A’s new No. 1, Lee County.

Lee (4-1) rose to the top after beating Class 5A’s No. 1 team, Warner Robins, 27-7 on Friday.