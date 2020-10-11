Football rankings: Lowndes, Lee, Ware, Metter rise to No. 1

Lowndes, Lee County, Ware County and Metter are new No. 1 teams this week in the biggest shakeup at the top of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/Georgia High School Football Daily high school football rankings this season.
Lowndes (5-0) moved ahead of Grayson (5-0) in Class 7A after defeating Class 6A’s former No. 1 team, Valdosta, 33-21 on Friday. Grayson struggled with unranked Mill Creek, winning 21-14 in overtime, but the credit goes to Lowndes, which has now beaten four ranked teams, including 6A’s new No. 1, Lee County.
Lee (4-1) rose to the top after beating Class 5A’s No. 1 team, Warner Robins, 27-7 on Friday.
Warner Robins fell to No. 3, making way for Ware. Ware (5-0) beat a ranked team for the fourth time this season Friday with a 43-21 win over Benedictine, the No. 3 team in 4A. Ware is No. 1 for the first time since 2014.
Metter (5-0) is on top of the Class 1A Public rankings after a 42-0 victory over Jenkins County. Metter — No. 1 for the first time since 1982 — has allowed just 10 points in five games.
Room was made when No. 4 Irwin County, the defending champion, beat previous No. 1 Brooks County 21-13. Irwin (3-2), now ranked No. 2, lost its opening games to Fitzgerald and Cook, a pair of ranked Class 2A teams.
Class 7A
1. (2) Lowndes (5-0)
2. (1) Grayson (5-0)
3. (3) Colquitt County (4-0)
4. (4) Brookwood (5-0)
5. (5) Norcross (5-0)
6. (8) Cherokee (5-0)
7. (9) Roswell (4-0)
8. (NR) East Coweta (5-1)
9. (NR) North Gwinnett (4-2)
10. (6) North Cobb (4-1)
Out: No. 7 Collins Hill, No. 10 Parkview
Class 6A
1. (3) Lee County (4-1)
2. (2) Buford (3-1)
3. (1) Valdosta (1-3)
4. (4) Lovejoy (5-0)
5. (5) Richmond Hill (4-1)
6. (6) Westlake (3-1)
7. (8) Allatoona (4-0)
8. (7) Dacula (2-2)
9. (9) Douglas County (5-0)
10. (10) Carrollton (2-1)
Class 5A
1. (3) Ware County (5-0)
2. (2) Blessed Trinity (2-0)
3. (1) Warner Robins (4-1)
4. (4) Cartersville (4-1)
5. (6) Calhoun (4-1)
6. (7) Coffee (4-1)
7. (5) Veterans (4-1)
8. (8) Ola (5-0)
9. (9) Starr’s Mill (4-1)
10. (10) St. Pius (3-1)
Class 4A
1. (1) Marist (3-0)
2. (2) Jefferson (5-0)
3. (3) Benedictine (5-1)
4. (4) Stephenson (2-0)
5. (5) Carver-Columbus (3-0)
6. (7) Northwest Whitfield (4-0)
7. (6) Flowery Branch (3-2)
8. (8) Hapeville Charter (1-2)
9. (9) Bainbridge (1-3)
10. (10) Islands (2-0)
Class 3A
1. (1) Cedar Grove (2-0)
2. (2) Crisp County (4-0)
3. (3) Oconee County (5-0)
4. (4) Peach County (3-1)
5. (5) Greater Atlanta Christian (4-0)
6. (NR) Appling County (4-0)
7. (9) Rockmart (3-1)
8. (6) Pierce County (4-1)
9. (8) Westminster (2-1)
10. (10) Sandy Creek (2-2)
Out: No. 7 White County
Class 2A
1. (1) Callaway (4-0)
2. (2) Fitzgerald (5-0)
3. (3) Rabun County (4-1)
4. (4) Lovett (3-1)
5. (5) Early County (3-0)
6. (6) Bleckley County (4-1)
7. (8) Haralson County (5-0)
8. (9) Thomasville (2-3)
9. (NR) Toombs County (4-1)
10. (NR) Cook (3-2)
Out: No. 7 Pace Academy, No. 10 Heard County
Class 1A (Private)
1. (1) Athens Academy (5-0)
2. (2) Prince Avenue Christian (4-1)
3. (3) Eagle’s Landing Christian (2-3)
4. (4) Fellowship Christian (5-0)
5. (5) Wesleyan (4-1)
6. (6) Trinity Christian (4-1)
7. (7) North Cobb Christian (4-1)
8. (8) Holy Innocents (2-3)
9. (9) Aquinas (6-0)
10. (10) Darlington (4-1)
Class 1A (Public)
1. (2) Metter (5-0)
2. (4) Irwin County (3-2)
3. (1) Brooks County (4-1)
4. (6) Commerce (4-1)
5. (7) Dublin (2-1)
6. (3) Macon County (3-1)
7. (8) Taylor County (4-0)
8. (9) Pelham (1-1)
9. (NR) Washington-Wilkes (4-0)
10. (NR) Wilcox County (4-1)
Out: No. 3 Clinch County, No. 10 Marion County
