Notable results from Week 6: Charlton, South Atlanta record major upsets

Worth noting: As expected, Colquitt County won handily (63-14) against 29-point underdog Northside-Warner Robins. However, the 63 points were the most ever allowed by Northside, and the 49-point margin of defeat was the largest in school history. … East Coweta of 7A moved into the top 10 (No. 8) for the first time since 2010 with a 24-17 win in overtime against then-No. 7 Collins Hill, which dropped out of the top 10. East Coweta is 5-1 for the first time since 2015, when it finished 8-3. … Oglethorpe County, which has not finished with a winning record in region play since 1996, is 1-0 in 4-2A after a 28-14 victory over 21-point favorite Butler. Oglethorpe, now 1-3 overall, was 1-25 in region games over the past four seasons. … Pebblebrook, a 3-7 team in 2019 that missed the playoffs, improved to 5-1 with a 20-17 victory over North Atlanta. It is the Falcons' first 5-1 start since a 10-1 season in 2000. Pebblebrook begins 2-7A play Oct. 23 against East Coweta. … Walnut Grove had been 2-15 in region games since the start of the 2017 season but is now 1-1 in Region 8-5A after a 21-7 victory over Greenbrier. Walnut Grove was 0-10 last season. Greenbrier, a 22-point favorite, suffered its first loss.

Produced by Georgia High School Football Daily, a free e-mail newsletter. To join the mailing list, click here.