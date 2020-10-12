List: 29 GHSA teams with Bulldogs nickname

There are 29 GHSA football teams named the Bulldogs, including Winder-Barrow’s Bulldoggs.
Beach
Butler
Cedartown
Chamblee
Decatur
Dutchtown
Emanuel County Institute
Forsyth Central
George Walton Academy
Georgia Military College
Hancock Central
Harlem
Hart County
Lanier County
Lithonia
Macon County
Mary Persons
Morgan County
Mount Zion (Jonesboro)
North Gwinnett
Rockdale County
Thomasville
Thomson
Toombs County
Tri-Cities
Trion
Washington
Wheeler County
Winder-Barrow
