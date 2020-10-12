X

List: 29 GHSA teams with Bulldogs nickname

OCTOBER 9, 2015 SUWANEE North Gwinnett Bulldogs mascot Fred barks at fans at a high school football game against Peachtree Ridge Lions at North Gwinnett Stadium Friday, October 9, 2015. TAMI CHAPPELL/SPECIAL TO THE AJC

By Todd Holcomb, GHSF Daily

There are 29 GHSA football teams named the Bulldogs, including Winder-Barrow’s Bulldoggs.

Beach

Butler

Cedartown

Chamblee

Decatur

Dutchtown

Emanuel County Institute

Forsyth Central

George Walton Academy

Georgia Military College

Hancock Central

Harlem

Hart County

Lanier County

Lithonia

Macon County

Mary Persons

Morgan County

Mount Zion (Jonesboro)

North Gwinnett

Rockdale County

Thomasville

Thomson

Toombs County

Tri-Cities

Trion

Washington

Wheeler County

Winder-Barrow

