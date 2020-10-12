4 Questions with South Atlanta head coach Brad Stephens

2. How did the game play out? What do you feel gave your team the edge in the end? “The game plan my assistant coaches put together worked. My defensive coordinator, Darrell Ransom, along with my defensive staff did not give the quarterback time to throw. Offensively, my offensive coordinator, Corey Chester, called a great game. We just did what we do, establish the run game, and we threw the ball when we wanted to, not when we had to. Once our kids saw that we could play with them, they stayed the course and fought for four quarters. It was a great team win Friday. We finished the game.”

3. You came to South Atlanta when the football program had not had a winning season in more than 20 years. What attracted you to the job? “In 2016 when I was at Stockbridge, after we lost game 14, I found out the South Atlanta job was open and went to my head coach, Kevin Whitley at the time, and asked him if he thought I was ready. He said yes. I applied, and the rest is history. I was looking for an opportunity to be a head coach.”

4. What do you feel that you and your staff have done to get it to this point, where you’ve made three straight playoff appearances and are now challenging top-10 teams? “From day one, I have stressed to my coaches about building relationships with the kids. I feel we also brought discipline and structure to the program. If you have seen us play, we keep it simple offensively and defensively. We always stressed the 3 C’s at South Atlanta – BE Committed, Coachable and Compete.”

