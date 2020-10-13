List: Most wins vs. top-10 teams from higher classifications

X

Oconee County, with its 14-6 victory over then-No. 5 Veterans of Class 5A, became the second team in history to beat three top-10 teams from higher classifications. Their other victories came against then-No. 10 North Oconee of 4A and then-No. 9 Clarke Central of 5A. Only 18 teams have two wins over bigger top-10 schools, including record-holder Lovett, which beat four in 2013. The accomplishment is more common in recent years because of the growing number of classifications, which means more ranked teams, and smaller regions, which means more non-region opportunities. Oconee County also has beaten No. 5 Thomasville of 2A. How does Oconee’s four regular-season wins over top-10 teams rank all-time? Coming Wednesday.

4-1 record

2013 Lovett

3-0 record

2020 Oconee County

2-0 record

1985 Lincoln County

1987 Central (Carrollton)

1987 Lincoln County

1990 Lincoln County

2008 Westminster

2010 Kell

2012 Peach County

2016 Benedictine

2017 Stockbridge

2017 Thomasville

2017 Warner Robins

2018 Wayne County

2019 Buford

2019 Peach County

2-1 record

2018 Warner Robins

2020 Warner Robins*

*Includes forfeit victory over Valdosta.

