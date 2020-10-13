List: Most wins vs. top-10 teams from higher classifications

Oconee County, with its 14-6 victory over then-No. 5 Veterans of Class 5A, became the second team in history to beat three top-10 teams from higher classifications. Their other victories came against then-No. 10 North Oconee of 4A and then-No. 9 Clarke Central of 5A. Only 18 teams have two wins over bigger top-10 schools, including record-holder Lovett, which beat four in 2013. The accomplishment is more common in recent years because of the growing number of classifications, which means more ranked teams, and smaller regions, which means more non-region opportunities. Oconee County also has beaten No. 5 Thomasville of 2A. How does Oconee’s four regular-season wins over top-10 teams rank all-time? Coming Wednesday.
4-1 record
2013 Lovett
3-0 record
2020 Oconee County
2-0 record
1985 Lincoln County
1987 Central (Carrollton)
1987 Lincoln County
1990 Lincoln County
2008 Westminster
2010 Kell
2012 Peach County
2016 Benedictine
2017 Stockbridge
2017 Thomasville
2017 Warner Robins
2018 Wayne County
2019 Buford
2019 Peach County
2-1 record
2018 Warner Robins
2020 Warner Robins*
*Includes forfeit victory over Valdosta.
