Boys State Basketball Playoffs schedules/scores

The GHSA state basketball playoffs begin Tuesday and Wednesday for the boys and girls brackets. The second round will take place Friday and Saturday with the quarterfinals on March 2-3. The semifinals begin March 5-6 before teams meet in Macon for the state championship games March 10-13. All rounds before the state championships will be played at the school of the higher seed. In the later rounds if teams play with the same seeds, a coin-flip will determine the home team.
Class 7A
First Round
R4 #3 Parkview at R1 #2 Camden County
R2 #4 Newnan at R3 #1 Walton
R6 #3 Gainesville at R7 #2 Archer
R8 #4 Mill Creek at R5 #1 Milton
R7 #3 Norcross at R6 #2 Denmark
R5 #4 Roswell at R8 #1 North Gwinnett
R1 #3 Colquitt County at R4 #2 Newton
R3 #4 North Cobb at R2 #1 Pebblebrook
R8 #3 Peachtree Ridge at R5 #2 Cherokee
R6 #4 Lambert at R7 #1 Berkmar
R2 #3 East Coweta at R3 #2 North Paulding
R4 #4 South Gwinnett at R1 #1 Tift County
R3 #3 Marietta at R2 #2 McEachern
R1 #4 Lowndes at R4 #1 Grayson
R5 #3 Etowah at R8 #2 Collins Hill
R7 #4 Discovery at R6 #1 South Forsyth
Class 6A
First Round
R4 #3 Tucker at R1 #2 Valdosta
R2 #4 Effingham County at R3 #1 Evans
R6 #3 South Cobb at R7 #2 Centennial
R8 #4 Winder-Barrow at R5 #1 Douglas County
R7 #3 Sequoyah at R6 #2 Wheeler
R5 #4 South Paulding at R8 #1 Lanier
R1 #3 Houston County at R4 #2 North Atlanta
R3 #4 Rockdale County at R2 #1 Richmond Hill
R8 #3 Buford at R5 #2 Alexander
R6 #4 Pope at R7 #1 Chattahoochee
R2 #3 Brunswick at R3 #2 Grovetown
R4 #4 Hughes at R1 #1 Lee County
R3 #3 Heritage-Conyers at R2 #2 Statesboro
R1 #4 Northside-Warner Robins at R4 #1 Westlake
R5 #3 Dalton at R8 #2 Shiloh
R7 #4 River Ridge at R6 #1 Kell
Class 5A
First Round
R4 #3 Locust Grove at R1 #2 Warner Robins
R2 #4 Northside-Columbus at R3 #1 Tri-Cities
R6 #3 Lithia Springs at R7 #2 Blessed Trinity
R8 #4 Walnut Grove at R5 #1 St. Pius X
R7 #3 Cass at R6 #2 Villa Rica
R5 #4 M.L. King at R8 #1 Clarke Central
R1 #3 Coffee at R4 #2 Dutchtown
R3 #4 Jonesboro at R2 #1 Harris County
R8 #3 Greenbrier at R5 #2 Lithonia
R6 #4 Chapel Hill at R7 #1 Calhoun
R2 #3 Griffin at R3 #2 Woodward Academy
R4 #4 Union Grove at R1 #1 Veterans
R3 #3 Forest Park at R2 #2 Whitewater
R1 #4 Wayne County at R4 #1 Eagles Landing
R5 #3 Decatur at R8 #2 Eastside
R7 #4 Hiram at R6 #1 New Manchester
Class 4A
First Round
R4 #3 Perry at R1 #2 Dougherty
R2 #4 LaGrange at R3 #1 New Hampstead
R6 #3 Marist at R7 #2 Cedartown
R8 #4 Madison County at R5 #1 Fayette County
R7 #3 Pickens at R6 #2 Stephenson
R5 #4 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at R8 #1 Cedar Shoals
R1 #3 Westover at R4 #2 Westside-Macon
R3 #4 Islands at R2 #1 Spencer
R8 #3 Jefferson at R5 #2 McDonough
R6 #4 Mays at R7 #1 Heritage-Catoosa
R2 #3 Carver-Columbus at R3 #2 Benedictine
R4 #4 West Laurens at R1 #1 Monroe
R3 #3 Jenkins at R2 #2 Hardaway
R1 #4 Bainbridge at R4 #1 Baldwin
R5 #3 Luella at R8 #2 North Oconee
R7 #4 Central-Carroll at R6 #1 Miller Grove
Class 3A
First Round
R4 #3 Hephzibah at R1 #2 Long County
R2 #4 Crisp County at R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah
R6 #3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at R7 #2 White County
R8 #4 Franklin County at R5 #1 Sandy Creek
R7 #3 Cherokee Bluff at R6 #2 Sonoraville
R5 #4 Carver-Atlanta at R8 #1 Hart County
R1 #3 Pierce County at R4 #2 Thomson
R3 #4 Southeast Bulloch at R2 #1 Peach County
R8 #3 Oconee County at R5 #2 Salem
R6 #4 North Murray at R7 #1 Dawson County
R2 #3 Upson-Lee at R3 #2 Windsor Forest
R4 #4 Harlem at R1 #1 Appling County
R3 #3 Groves at R2 #2 Americus-Sumter
R1 #4 Tattnall County at R4 #1 Cross Creek
R5 #3 GAC at R8 #2 Monroe Area
R7 #4 North Hall at R6 #1 LaFayette
Class 2A
First Round
R4 #3 Westside-Augusta at R1 #2 Fitzgerald
R2 #4 Jeff Davis at R3 #1 Washington County
R6 #3 Columbia at R7 #2 Chattooga
R8 #4 Union County at R5 #1 Callaway
R7 #3 Coosa at R6 #2 Lovett
R5 #4 Bremen at R8 #1 Elbert County
R1 #3 Berrien at R4 #2 Laney
R3 #4 Bleckley County at R2 #1 Swainsboro
R8 #3 Rabun County at R5 #2 Heard County
R6 #4 KIPP at R7 #1 Model
R2 #3 Woodville-Tompkins at R3 #2 Northeast
R4 #4 Putnam County at R1 #1 Thomasville
R3 #3 Jasper/Monticello at R2 #2 Toombs County
R1 #4 Cook at R4 #1 Butler
R5 #3 Temple at R8 #2 Banks County
R7 #4 Dade County at R6 #1 Pace Academy
Class A Public
First Round
R4 #3 Telfair County at R1 #2 Pelham
R2 #4 Clinch County at R3 #1 Portal
R6 #3 BEST at R7 #2 Wilkinson County
R8 #4 Commerce at R5 #1 Chattahoochee County
R7 #3 Warren County at R6 #2 Bowdon
R5 #4 Manchester at R8 #1 Towns County
R1 #3 Mitchell County at R4 #2 Dooly County
R3 #4 ECI at R2 #1 Irwin County
R8 #3 Social Circle at R5 #2 Taylor County
R6 #4 Fulton Leadership at R7 #1 Hancock Central
R2 #3 Lanier County at R3 #2 Metter
R4 #4 Montgomery County at R1 #1 Terrell County
R3 #3 Claxton at R2 #2 Turner County
R1 #4 Quitman County at R4 #1 Dublin
R5 #3 Macon County at R8 #2 Lincoln County
R7 #4 Crawford County at R6 #1 Drew Charter
Class A Private
First Round
R4 #3 Brookstone at R1 #2 Stratford
R2 #4 WD Mohammed at R3 #1 Sav. Country Day
R6 #3 King’s Ridge at R7 #2 Darlington
R8 #4 Athens Christian at R5 #1 HIES
R7 #3 Walker at R6 #2 St. Francis
R5 #4 Galloway at R8 #1 Tallulah Falls
R1 #3 Mount de Sales at R4 #2 Trinity Christian
R3 #4 Calvary Day at R2 #1 Greenforest
R8 #3 Athens Academy at R5 #2 Hebron Christian
R6 #4 Lakeview Academy at R7 #1 Christian Heritage
R2 #3 Whitefield Academy at R3 #2 Savannah Christian
R4 #4 Heritage-Newnan at R1 #1 First Presbyterian
R3 #3 Aquinas at R2 #2 SW Atlanta Christian
R1 #4 Deerfield-Windsor at R4 #1 St. Anne Pacelli
R5 #3 Providence Christian at R8 #2 George Walton
R7 #4 North Cobb Christian at R6 #1 Mount Pisgah
