X

Boys State Basketball Playoffs schedules/scores

ajc.com

High School Sports Blog | 1 hour ago
By Score Atlanta

The GHSA state basketball playoffs begin Tuesday and Wednesday for the boys and girls brackets. The second round will take place Friday and Saturday with the quarterfinals on March 2-3. The semifinals begin March 5-6 before teams meet in Macon for the state championship games March 10-13. All rounds before the state championships will be played at the school of the higher seed. In the later rounds if teams play with the same seeds, a coin-flip will determine the home team.

Follow the link for the BOYS and GIRLS brackets

See the schedules below:

Class 7A

First Round

R4 #3 Parkview at R1 #2 Camden County

R2 #4 Newnan at R3 #1 Walton

R6 #3 Gainesville at R7 #2 Archer

R8 #4 Mill Creek at R5 #1 Milton

R7 #3 Norcross at R6 #2 Denmark

R5 #4 Roswell at R8 #1 North Gwinnett

R1 #3 Colquitt County at R4 #2 Newton

R3 #4 North Cobb at R2 #1 Pebblebrook

R8 #3 Peachtree Ridge at R5 #2 Cherokee

R6 #4 Lambert at R7 #1 Berkmar

R2 #3 East Coweta at R3 #2 North Paulding

R4 #4 South Gwinnett at R1 #1 Tift County

R3 #3 Marietta at R2 #2 McEachern

R1 #4 Lowndes at R4 #1 Grayson

R5 #3 Etowah at R8 #2 Collins Hill

R7 #4 Discovery at R6 #1 South Forsyth

Class 6A

First Round

R4 #3 Tucker at R1 #2 Valdosta

R2 #4 Effingham County at R3 #1 Evans

R6 #3 South Cobb at R7 #2 Centennial

R8 #4 Winder-Barrow at R5 #1 Douglas County

R7 #3 Sequoyah at R6 #2 Wheeler

R5 #4 South Paulding at R8 #1 Lanier

R1 #3 Houston County at R4 #2 North Atlanta

R3 #4 Rockdale County at R2 #1 Richmond Hill

R8 #3 Buford at R5 #2 Alexander

R6 #4 Pope at R7 #1 Chattahoochee

R2 #3 Brunswick at R3 #2 Grovetown

R4 #4 Hughes at R1 #1 Lee County

R3 #3 Heritage-Conyers at R2 #2 Statesboro

R1 #4 Northside-Warner Robins at R4 #1 Westlake

R5 #3 Dalton at R8 #2 Shiloh

R7 #4 River Ridge at R6 #1 Kell

Class 5A

First Round

R4 #3 Locust Grove at R1 #2 Warner Robins

R2 #4 Northside-Columbus at R3 #1 Tri-Cities

R6 #3 Lithia Springs at R7 #2 Blessed Trinity

R8 #4 Walnut Grove at R5 #1 St. Pius X

R7 #3 Cass at R6 #2 Villa Rica

R5 #4 M.L. King at R8 #1 Clarke Central

R1 #3 Coffee at R4 #2 Dutchtown

R3 #4 Jonesboro at R2 #1 Harris County

R8 #3 Greenbrier at R5 #2 Lithonia

R6 #4 Chapel Hill at R7 #1 Calhoun

R2 #3 Griffin at R3 #2 Woodward Academy

R4 #4 Union Grove at R1 #1 Veterans

R3 #3 Forest Park at R2 #2 Whitewater

R1 #4 Wayne County at R4 #1 Eagles Landing

R5 #3 Decatur at R8 #2 Eastside

R7 #4 Hiram at R6 #1 New Manchester

Class 4A

First Round

R4 #3 Perry at R1 #2 Dougherty

R2 #4 LaGrange at R3 #1 New Hampstead

R6 #3 Marist at R7 #2 Cedartown

R8 #4 Madison County at R5 #1 Fayette County

R7 #3 Pickens at R6 #2 Stephenson

R5 #4 Mt. Zion-Jonesboro at R8 #1 Cedar Shoals

R1 #3 Westover at R4 #2 Westside-Macon

R3 #4 Islands at R2 #1 Spencer

R8 #3 Jefferson at R5 #2 McDonough

R6 #4 Mays at R7 #1 Heritage-Catoosa

R2 #3 Carver-Columbus at R3 #2 Benedictine

R4 #4 West Laurens at R1 #1 Monroe

R3 #3 Jenkins at R2 #2 Hardaway

R1 #4 Bainbridge at R4 #1 Baldwin

R5 #3 Luella at R8 #2 North Oconee

R7 #4 Central-Carroll at R6 #1 Miller Grove

Class 3A

First Round

R4 #3 Hephzibah at R1 #2 Long County

R2 #4 Crisp County at R3 #1 Johnson-Savannah

R6 #3 Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe at R7 #2 White County

R8 #4 Franklin County at R5 #1 Sandy Creek

R7 #3 Cherokee Bluff at R6 #2 Sonoraville

R5 #4 Carver-Atlanta at R8 #1 Hart County

R1 #3 Pierce County at R4 #2 Thomson

R3 #4 Southeast Bulloch at R2 #1 Peach County

R8 #3 Oconee County at R5 #2 Salem

R6 #4 North Murray at R7 #1 Dawson County

R2 #3 Upson-Lee at R3 #2 Windsor Forest

R4 #4 Harlem at R1 #1 Appling County

R3 #3 Groves at R2 #2 Americus-Sumter

R1 #4 Tattnall County at R4 #1 Cross Creek

R5 #3 GAC at R8 #2 Monroe Area

R7 #4 North Hall at R6 #1 LaFayette

Class 2A

First Round

R4 #3 Westside-Augusta at R1 #2 Fitzgerald

R2 #4 Jeff Davis at R3 #1 Washington County

R6 #3 Columbia at R7 #2 Chattooga

R8 #4 Union County at R5 #1 Callaway

R7 #3 Coosa at R6 #2 Lovett

R5 #4 Bremen at R8 #1 Elbert County

R1 #3 Berrien at R4 #2 Laney

R3 #4 Bleckley County at R2 #1 Swainsboro

R8 #3 Rabun County at R5 #2 Heard County

R6 #4 KIPP at R7 #1 Model

R2 #3 Woodville-Tompkins at R3 #2 Northeast

R4 #4 Putnam County at R1 #1 Thomasville

R3 #3 Jasper/Monticello at R2 #2 Toombs County

R1 #4 Cook at R4 #1 Butler

R5 #3 Temple at R8 #2 Banks County

R7 #4 Dade County at R6 #1 Pace Academy

Class A Public

First Round

R4 #3 Telfair County at R1 #2 Pelham

R2 #4 Clinch County at R3 #1 Portal

R6 #3 BEST at R7 #2 Wilkinson County

R8 #4 Commerce at R5 #1 Chattahoochee County

R7 #3 Warren County at R6 #2 Bowdon

R5 #4 Manchester at R8 #1 Towns County

R1 #3 Mitchell County at R4 #2 Dooly County

R3 #4 ECI at R2 #1 Irwin County

R8 #3 Social Circle at R5 #2 Taylor County

R6 #4 Fulton Leadership at R7 #1 Hancock Central

R2 #3 Lanier County at R3 #2 Metter

R4 #4 Montgomery County at R1 #1 Terrell County

R3 #3 Claxton at R2 #2 Turner County

R1 #4 Quitman County at R4 #1 Dublin

R5 #3 Macon County at R8 #2 Lincoln County

R7 #4 Crawford County at R6 #1 Drew Charter

Class A Private

First Round

R4 #3 Brookstone at R1 #2 Stratford

R2 #4 WD Mohammed at R3 #1 Sav. Country Day

R6 #3 King’s Ridge at R7 #2 Darlington

R8 #4 Athens Christian at R5 #1 HIES

R7 #3 Walker at R6 #2 St. Francis

R5 #4 Galloway at R8 #1 Tallulah Falls

R1 #3 Mount de Sales at R4 #2 Trinity Christian

R3 #4 Calvary Day at R2 #1 Greenforest

R8 #3 Athens Academy at R5 #2 Hebron Christian

R6 #4 Lakeview Academy at R7 #1 Christian Heritage

R2 #3 Whitefield Academy at R3 #2 Savannah Christian

R4 #4 Heritage-Newnan at R1 #1 First Presbyterian

R3 #3 Aquinas at R2 #2 SW Atlanta Christian

R1 #4 Deerfield-Windsor at R4 #1 St. Anne Pacelli

R5 #3 Providence Christian at R8 #2 George Walton

R7 #4 North Cobb Christian at R6 #1 Mount Pisgah

About the Author

Score Atlanta

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.