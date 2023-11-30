All-region teams: Riverwood’s Davis, Dunwoody’s Cole take top honors in 4-6A

Here is the all-region team for 4-6A, as voted by the league’s coaches:
Offensive player of the year: QB Jackson Davis, Riverwood, Sr.
Defensive player of the year: DE Luke Cole, Dunwoody, Sr.
Coach of the year: Jamie Aull, North Atlanta
Offense
QB - Matt Pearch, Dunwoody, Jr.
QB - Ian Reynolds, North Atlanta, Jr.
RB - Demetrius Barnes, North Atlanta, Sr.
RB - Joseph Pizzo, Marist, Sr.
TE/FB - Owen Painter, Dunwoody, Sr.
WR - Javon Richardson, South Cobb, Sr.
WR - Danny Boden, Dunwoody, Jr.
WR - Luke Harpring, Marist, Sr.
WR - Xaden Benson, North Atlanta, Sr.
OL - Jeremy Fahie, South Cobb, Sr.
OL - Jamie Davis, Dunwoody, Sr.
OL - Davis Strickland, Marist, Sr.
OL - Chase Stewart, Marist, Sr.
OL - Brandon Anderson, North Atlanta, So.
OL - Will McBride, St. Pius, Sr.
PK - Lucas England, North Atlanta, So.
Defense
DL - Luke Harpring, Marist, Sr.
DL - Afton Mosley, Marist, Sr.
DL - Jaylen Oliver, North Atlanta, Sr.
DL - Chase Linton, North Atlanta, Jr.
DB - Xaden Benson, North Atlanta, Sr.
DB - Marlon Paige, South Cobb, Sr.
DB - Grant Thompson, North Atlanta, Jr.
DB - Hudson Taylor, St. Pius, Jr.
LB - Edward Ablorh, South Cobb, Sr.
LB - Whit Blackburn, Marist, Sr.
LB - Luke Inskeep, St. Pius, Sr.
LB - Connor Hughes, North Atlanta, Sr.
P - Madden Berg, St. Pius, Jr.
Honorable mention: QB Jack Euart, Marist; QB Jack Mount, St. Pius; RB Patrick Lynch, St. Pius; RB Bradyn Lewis, Marist; ATH/TE/FB Jackson Hughes, Marist; ATH/TE/FB Patrick Muir, St. Pius; ATH/TE/FB Hampton Gilleland, St. Pius; WR Porter Allison, Dunwoody; WR KJ McRae, Riverwood; WR Zach Stair, Riverwood; OL Sean Poret, Riverwood; OL Ben Dietrich, North Atlanta; OL Jackson Little, North Atlanta; OL Charlie Nelson, St. Pius; OL Sam Markham, Marist; OL Austin Sperry, Marist; DB Adrian Floyd, South Cobb; DB Reed Neil, Dunwoody; DB Casey Comerford, Marist; DB Trace Gaynes, Marist; DB William Pruitt, Marist; DB Dan Miller, Riverwood; DB LaRue Tisby, Riverwood; DB Darius Malcolm, North Atlanta; DB Liam Terris, St. Pius; LB Tyler Jackson, South Cobb; LB Noah Gerrick, Marist; LB Wyatt Alford, Marist; LB Walker Richens, Marist; LB Bennett Cigelske, Riverwood; LB Graham Westrom, Riverwood; LB Dalyn Caldwell, North Atlanta; LB Quentin Fields, North Atlanta; LB Vincent Casal, St. Pius; DL Marcus Laurent, South Cobb; DL Chase Harrison, South Cobb; DL Luke Phillips, Dunwoody; DL Noble Butler, Dunwoody; DL Xavier Ellison, North Atlanta; DL Luke Laughter, St. Pius; DL Alex Romano, St. Pius; DL Ian Biggs, St. Pius; DL Jackson Hughes, Marist; P/PK Drew Linnihan, Marist
