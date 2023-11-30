All-region teams: Riverwood’s Davis, Dunwoody’s Cole take top honors in 4-6A

Exclusive
EXCLUSIVE: Fox’s ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ season 18 shooting in Atlanta

Dunwoody’s Noble Butler (from left), Luke Cole and Luke Phillips corral Riverwood quarterback Jackson Davis (12) for a safety in the Wildcats' 32-18 win to clinch a playoff berth on Oct. 27, 2023. (Photo by Mark Brock)

Credit: Mark Brock/DeKalb County Schools

Here is the all-region team for 4-6A, as voted by the league’s coaches:

Offensive player of the year: QB Jackson Davis, Riverwood, Sr.

Defensive player of the year: DE Luke Cole, Dunwoody, Sr.

Coach of the year: Jamie Aull, North Atlanta

Offense

QB - Matt Pearch, Dunwoody, Jr.

QB - Ian Reynolds, North Atlanta, Jr.

RB - Demetrius Barnes, North Atlanta, Sr.

RB - Joseph Pizzo, Marist, Sr.

TE/FB - Owen Painter, Dunwoody, Sr.

WR - Javon Richardson, South Cobb, Sr.

WR - Danny Boden, Dunwoody, Jr.

WR - Luke Harpring, Marist, Sr.

WR - Xaden Benson, North Atlanta, Sr.

OL - Jeremy Fahie, South Cobb, Sr.

OL - Jamie Davis, Dunwoody, Sr.

OL - Davis Strickland, Marist, Sr.

OL - Chase Stewart, Marist, Sr.

OL - Brandon Anderson, North Atlanta, So.

OL - Will McBride, St. Pius, Sr.

PK - Lucas England, North Atlanta, So.

Defense

DL - Luke Harpring, Marist, Sr.

DL - Afton Mosley, Marist, Sr.

DL - Jaylen Oliver, North Atlanta, Sr.

DL - Chase Linton, North Atlanta, Jr.

DB - Xaden Benson, North Atlanta, Sr.

DB - Marlon Paige, South Cobb, Sr.

DB - Grant Thompson, North Atlanta, Jr.

DB - Hudson Taylor, St. Pius, Jr.

LB - Edward Ablorh, South Cobb, Sr.

LB - Whit Blackburn, Marist, Sr.

LB - Luke Inskeep, St. Pius, Sr.

LB - Connor Hughes, North Atlanta, Sr.

P - Madden Berg, St. Pius, Jr.

Honorable mention: QB Jack Euart, Marist; QB Jack Mount, St. Pius; RB Patrick Lynch, St. Pius; RB Bradyn Lewis, Marist; ATH/TE/FB Jackson Hughes, Marist; ATH/TE/FB Patrick Muir, St. Pius; ATH/TE/FB Hampton Gilleland, St. Pius; WR Porter Allison, Dunwoody; WR KJ McRae, Riverwood; WR Zach Stair, Riverwood; OL Sean Poret, Riverwood; OL Ben Dietrich, North Atlanta; OL Jackson Little, North Atlanta; OL Charlie Nelson, St. Pius; OL Sam Markham, Marist; OL Austin Sperry, Marist; DB Adrian Floyd, South Cobb; DB Reed Neil, Dunwoody; DB Casey Comerford, Marist; DB Trace Gaynes, Marist; DB William Pruitt, Marist; DB Dan Miller, Riverwood; DB LaRue Tisby, Riverwood; DB Darius Malcolm, North Atlanta; DB Liam Terris, St. Pius; LB Tyler Jackson, South Cobb; LB Noah Gerrick, Marist; LB Wyatt Alford, Marist; LB Walker Richens, Marist; LB Bennett Cigelske, Riverwood; LB Graham Westrom, Riverwood; LB Dalyn Caldwell, North Atlanta; LB Quentin Fields, North Atlanta; LB Vincent Casal, St. Pius; DL Marcus Laurent, South Cobb; DL Chase Harrison, South Cobb; DL Luke Phillips, Dunwoody; DL Noble Butler, Dunwoody; DL Xavier Ellison, North Atlanta; DL Luke Laughter, St. Pius; DL Alex Romano, St. Pius; DL Ian Biggs, St. Pius; DL Jackson Hughes, Marist; P/PK Drew Linnihan, Marist

