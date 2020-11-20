4 Questions with Coweta Score founder Chris Goltermann

2. What’s the scouting report on East Coweta? “East Coweta has been wearing the letters ‘ILMT’ on the front of their helmets for at least the last three years, which stands for ‘I Love My Teammates,’ and it’s unofficially become the program motto while taking on a blue-collar identity. Last year’s starting quarterback, Gabe Gray, has moved to a starting safety position when Pennsylvania move-in Danny Shoch arrived, which is an example of the unselfish attitude from players. The team exudes physical play on both sides without really having one player more important than another. On offense, they try to dictate tempo with a veteran offensive line that averages 295 pounds. Jayden Bolton is a 5-6, 191-pound bulldog at running back who’s doubled last year’s output with 1,100 yards. Defensively, there’s senior leadership at every position. End Dylan Spelios (Navy) and linebacker Chase Lewis have again been tackling machines. Cornerback Willie Rice was among a group that kept Collins Hill star receiver Travis Hunter out of the end zone in one of two OT wins this year.”

3, What’s the scouting report on Newnan? “The words that describe Newnan the best are versatile and dynamic. Coach Chip Walker compared the chemistry of this Cougars team to the 2010 team at Sandy Creek that won a state title. This group of seniors entered the program with him when he arrived, and it’s a talented class with nine on offense and at least four more on defense that start. Quarterback Michael Maginnis, who’s committed to Samford, has a super high football IQ. Newnan’s offensive line is healthier and improved from a year ago. The skill-position depth includes two senior running backs [Bryson Moss and Aubrey Carter] that have combined for 22 touchdowns and two senior receivers [Josh Harris and Reid Brass] with 12 scores that lead an even deeper group of targets. It’s a bit younger group defensively on the whole, but one that is more active with pressure than a year ago.”