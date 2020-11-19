Tour Championship donates $3.56 million from tournament

The Tour Championship announced that $3.56 million was donated to the East Lake Foundation from the 2020 tournament, breaking the previous record despite the absence of spectators at East Lake Golf Club for the FedEx Cup playoffs finale in September.
The creation of the Golf With a Purpose Charity Challenge — a nine-hole exhibition staged on the eve of the Tour Championship that featured NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis and NBA legend Vince Carter as well as PGA TOUR players Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer — raised more than $1 million with the involvement of Coca-Cola, Southern Company and several other local Atlanta companies.
Throughout tournament week, the Tour Championship and East Lake Foundation also partnered to host a virtual fundraising experience that encouraged donations to the tournament’s charitable beneficiaries as well a virtual auction with prizes ranging from signed memorabilia to a high-end golf vacation.
“Today’s charity announcement is a bright spot during what has been a challenging year for this tournament and sporting events everywhere,” Executive Director Allison Fillmore said in a statement. “The pandemic forced our team to adapt on many levels in order to host a successful event, especially as it relates to our annual charitable donation. Every constituent involved in this tournament, including our Proud Partners Coca-Cola and Southern Company, should take a great deal of pride in what we were able to generate for the community under difficult circumstances.”
Dustin Johnson won the FedEx Cup playoff and the Tour Championship. Johnson won the Masters last week.
The 2021 Tour Championship will again be played at East Lake on Sept. 1-5.