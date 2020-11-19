Tour Championship donates $3.56 million from tournament

The creation of the Golf With a Purpose Charity Challenge — a nine-hole exhibition staged on the eve of the Tour Championship that featured NFL Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis and NBA legend Vince Carter as well as PGA TOUR players Zach Johnson and Ryan Palmer — raised more than $1 million with the involvement of Coca-Cola, Southern Company and several other local Atlanta companies.

Throughout tournament week, the Tour Championship and East Lake Foundation also partnered to host a virtual fundraising experience that encouraged donations to the tournament’s charitable beneficiaries as well a virtual auction with prizes ranging from signed memorabilia to a high-end golf vacation.