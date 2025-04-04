Green with envy: The seven best active golfers who haven’t won a Masters

Just no green jacket.

McIlroy has come close. He first qualified for the Masters in 2009 and in the 16 years since has six top-10 finishes and finished second in 2022. Disappointments have been plenty, but never worse than 2011 when he took a four-shot lead into the final round and shot an 80.

But this year could be the year. McIlroy already has two wins, including the Players Championship, and is considered the second favorite by bettors (behind defending champion Scottie Scheffler) to win the Masters and complete the career Grand Slam.

“The fact that he’s won two times with his ‘B’ game, that’s new,” said Paul McGinley, a former European Ryder Cup captain and current Golf Channel analyst. “That’s an evolution of Rory McIlroy. That’s different than what we’ve seen before.”

McIlroy tuned up for the Masters last week by playing in the Houston Open and tied for fifth, closing with weekend rounds of 65-64. He likes where he’s at.

“Feel like I’ve still got some stuff to work on,” McIlroy said. “Still don’t think my game is absolutely 100% under the control I would want, but it’s nice to have a week to work on some things. I’ll be working at home (with swing coach Michael Bannon) and making sure the game feels good going into the Masters.”

There are a handful of other active major champions who are looking for their first Masters. The list includes:

Brooks Koepka

A five-time major champion who now competes on the LIV tour, Koepka will be playing in his 10th Masters. He has finished among the top seven in three of the past six years and had the 54-hole in 2023, only to shoot a 75 on Sunday and drop into a tie for second.

Bryson DeChambeau

The two-time U.S. Open champion, another LIV player, will make his ninth Masters start. His best finish at Augusta came in 2024 when he opened with a 65 and went on to finish tied for sixth.

“I don’t think the course is a great fit for him,” said Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee. “He’s a phenomenal player, and he’s capable of playing some really good golf there, it’s just not a great fit for him.”

Justin Thomas

The Alabama alum and two-time major champion will be making his 10th Masters start and has two top-10s, finishing fourth in 2020 and tied for eighth in 2022. But Thomas has missed the cut the past two years.

“One of these years he’s going to have a great showing at Augusta National,” said Andy North, two-time U.S. Open champion and an ESPN analyst. “It’s a golf course he should play well on.”

Collin Morikawa

A two-time major champion, Morikawa is making his sixth start at the Masters. He has finished in the top 10 the past three years and tied for third at the 2024 Masters.

“He is hitting the ball better and seems to be hitting on all cylinders like he was two or three years ago,” said Curtis Strange, a two-time U.S. Open champion and ESPN analyst.

Shane Lowry

The Irishman won the 2019 Open championship and will be making his 10th start in the Masters. His best finish was a tie for third in 2022 and he finished T-43 in 2024.

“Nothing means more at Augusta National than strokes gained — approach and strokes gained around the greens,” Chamblee said. “Combine those numbers, and you can pretty much get a great handle on who’s got the best chance to win. Combining those numbers, Shane Lowry leads the field.”

Justin Rose

At 44, the Englishman is running out of chances. The 2013 U.S Open champion and 2016 Olympic gold medalist will be playing in the Masters for the 20th time. He was runner-up to Jordan Spieth in 2015 and lost in a playoff to Sergio Garcia in 2017. But he has missed the cut in two of the past three Masters.

Six notable World Golf Hall of Famers who never won the Masters are Greg Norman and Johnny Miller, both three-time runners-up, two-time runner-up Ernie Els, Lee Trevino, Davis Love III and Nick Price.