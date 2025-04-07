Golf
Golf

Tiger Woods, Augusta National join forces for two new projects

Tiger Woods and caddie Lance Bennett on third green during third round at the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.co

Credit: Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.co

Tiger Woods and caddie Lance Bennett on third green during third round at the 2024 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club, Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

AUGUSTA — Two new projects announced Monday will further strengthen the bond between Tiger Woods and the Augusta National Golf Club.

Woods and TGR Designs has agreed to build a nine-hole par-3 short course at the Augusta Municipal Golf Course that is being rebranded as “The Patch,” the name it long has been called by locals. The new development, the walkable Loop at the Patch, is expected to open next year around the Masters.

Woods’ TGR Foundation also is going to build a TGR Learning Lab, the fourth in the United States, in the Harrisburg community of Augusta in the vacant Lamar Elementary School. The Learning Lab, with an emphasis on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math), will serve the 27 schools and 23,000 students in Richmond County. It is expected to open in 2028. Students at the Learning Lab will also have access to The Loop.

“Soon after he turned professional, Tiger began to give back,” Augusta National chairman Fred S. Ridley said. “His philanthropy has taken many shapes through the TGR Foundation. For more than two decades, Tiger’s belief in the power of education has made a positive difference in the lives of students and under-resourced communities.”

Woods, currently recovering from surgery for a ruptured Achilles, was unable to attend. He sent a video message that reiterated his excitement about the project.

The Loop at the Patch is the latest step in the revitalization of Augusta’s oldest existing public golf course. A new clubhouse with an outdoor pavilion, driving range and spacious practice area is on the drawing board.

Ridley said the new design will “pay homage” to the 11 existing holes at The Patch — which earned the name because of a cabbage garden once planted behind the 14th green and the 10th tee. Designers Tom Fazio and Beau Welling will utilize the existing corridors for the remaining holes and expand the playing area by approximately 20%.

The Patch and The Loop at the Patch will be open to the public and remain a low-cost option.

“I can promise that the word ‘affordability’ will continue to be the watchword,” Ridley said. “We realize that this an asset for the community and we have every intention and we will — I commit that we will continue to have it be an affordable place for people to play golf.”

About the Author

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

Follow Stan Awtrey on facebook
More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Tiger Woods walks on the first hole during the first round of the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on Thursday, April 6, 2023, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Credit: AP

Tiger Woods will design a par-3 municipal course and build a new learning center in Augusta

1h ago

MASTERS '25: Augusta's 3rd hole so cleverly designed it doesn't get tweaked

10 things every first-time Masters visitor must do

The Latest

Patrons use rain gear to shield themselves from the rainy weather as they walk past the scoreboard near the first fairway during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament, Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Masters weather update: Rainy conditions at Augusta National on Monday

2h ago

Odds to win the Masters: Favorites, long shots and more at Augusta National

Green with envy: The seven best active golfers who haven’t won a Masters

Featured

Patrons use rain gear and umbrellas to shield themselves from the rain near the 11th hole during a practice round at the Masters golf tournament on Monday, April 7, 2025, in Augusta, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Columbus police officer, father killed during Georgia’s severe storms

5m ago

US stocks dip after careening through a manic day following Trump's latest tariff threat

35m ago

Taking flight: Atlanta students go global for spring break

Atlanta students forgo the beach to study in France and Spain during spring break.