Tiger Woods, Augusta National join forces for two new projects

“Soon after he turned professional, Tiger began to give back,” Augusta National chairman Fred S. Ridley said. “His philanthropy has taken many shapes through the TGR Foundation. For more than two decades, Tiger’s belief in the power of education has made a positive difference in the lives of students and under-resourced communities.”

Woods, currently recovering from surgery for a ruptured Achilles, was unable to attend. He sent a video message that reiterated his excitement about the project.

The Loop at the Patch is the latest step in the revitalization of Augusta’s oldest existing public golf course. A new clubhouse with an outdoor pavilion, driving range and spacious practice area is on the drawing board.

Ridley said the new design will “pay homage” to the 11 existing holes at The Patch — which earned the name because of a cabbage garden once planted behind the 14th green and the 10th tee. Designers Tom Fazio and Beau Welling will utilize the existing corridors for the remaining holes and expand the playing area by approximately 20%.

The Patch and The Loop at the Patch will be open to the public and remain a low-cost option.

“I can promise that the word ‘affordability’ will continue to be the watchword,” Ridley said. “We realize that this an asset for the community and we have every intention and we will — I commit that we will continue to have it be an affordable place for people to play golf.”