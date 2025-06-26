Nation & World News
Kevin Roy and Aldrich Potgieter shoot Rocket Classic-record 62s to share 1st-round lead

Kevin Roy and Aldrich Potgieter each shot 10-under 62 on Thursday to break the Rocket Classic record and share the first-round lead
Aldrich Potgieter, of South Africa, hits from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic golf tournament at the Detroit Golf Club, Thursday, June 26, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

By LARRY LAGE – Associated Press
20 minutes ago

DETROIT (AP) — Kevin Roy and Aldrich Potgieter each shot 10-under 62 on Thursday to break the Rocket Classic record and share the first-round lead.

Detroit Golf Club has been one of the easiest courses since the PGA Tour made it an annual stop in 2019. A pair of Korn Ferry graduates took full advantage.

Potgieter, the 20-year-old South African who grew up in Australia, started at No. 10 and set a tournament record with a 7-under 29 on the back nine. He added three birdies on his back nine and caught the left edge on a 12-foot putt on his final hole.

Potgieter and the 35-year-old Roy each had an eagle and eight birdies in bogey-free rounds.

As well as Roy and Potgieter played, they can't get comfortable on a short course with greens that are even more receptive than usual with recent rain.

Min Woo Lee, Max Greyserman and Mark Hubbard were a stroke back after matching the previous tournament record of 63. Andrew Putnam shot a 64, and two-time major champion Zach Johnson was in the group another shot back.

While the course is easy as usual, the competition is relatively strong for the tournament that many top players have skipped in the past.

The field includes nine of the top 50 players in the world, led by fifth-ranked Collin Morikawa, who opened with a 69. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley, the Travelers Championship winner last week, is No. 7 in the world. He shot a 68.

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf

Min Woo Lee, of Australia, hits a bunker shot on the second hole during the first round of the Rocket Classic golf tournament at the Detroit Golf Club, Thursday, June 26, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Andrew Putnam hits a birdie putt on the eighth hole during the first round of the Rocket Classic golf tournament at the Detroit Golf Club, Thursday, June 26, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Collin Morikawa hits from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic golf tournament at the Detroit Golf Club, Thursday, June 26, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

Keegan Bradley hits from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Classic golf tournament at the Detroit Golf Club, Thursday, June 26, 2025, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Credit: AP

