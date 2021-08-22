Jon Rahm not happy with FedEx format

Rahm had an answer for that, too.

“They still finished second,” he said.

For now, Rahm can only worry about the tournament at hand, and while he has produced a mixture of great shots and great saves to reach 16-under 197, one shot ahead of Erik van Rooyen, Rahm still has his hands full.

Play was pushed to Monday, as Henri — downgraded to a tropical storm — posed too much danger for players, spectators and volunteers to be at Liberty National on Sunday. Officials came to the course along the Hudson River and found the course to be in reasonable shape.

“Really good for 5 inches of rain,” said John Mutch, the PGA Tour rules official overseeing the event. “They were working on the bunkers when I was there. There’s not a whole lot of standing water. I was pleased. I’ve seen a lot worse.”

A steady rain kept falling into early Sunday afternoon. Mutch planned to check on it later in the day and decide then, along with an updated forecast, when the players would begin the final round. Some pop-up storms were possible late Monday afternoon. The course was built on a former landfill and drains relatively well.

There was plenty at stake in the PGA Tour postseason. The top 70 in the FedEx Cup standings after this tournament advance to the BMW Championship, which starts Thursday outside Baltimore.

Keith Mitchell was at No. 101. He is in a six-way tie for 11th place and currently is projected to move up to No. 69, which would get him into the BMW Championship. Tom Hoge was at No. 108 and in a three-way tie for sixth at Liberty National, projected to move to No. 57.

Van Rooyen was in position to win at one shot out of the lead, and his travel schedule suddenly became a lot less complicated.

Caption Erik Van Rooyen, of South Africa, walks up to the third tee in the third round at the Northern Trust golf tournament, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Liberty National Golf Course in Jersey City, N.J. (John Minchillo/AP) Credit: John Minchillo Credit: John Minchillo

The South African arrived at Liberty National at No. 76 and planning to play next week, whether that was at Baltimore or Switzerland for the Omega European Masters.

Van Rooyen won the Barracuda Championship two weeks ago for his first PGA Tour title. With the points now worth quadruple value, he appeared certain to extend his tour season one way or another.

For others, their season is over.

Adam Scott, who missed a 4-foot putt in a playoff that would have won the Wyndham Championship last week, followed an opening 67 with a 75 to miss the cut by one shot. He was among 28 players outside the top 70 in the FedEx Cup who missed the cut.

Rahm isn’t the only player who doesn’t like the postseason model.

The new system that began in 2019 awards a two-shot lead to the No. 1 seed at the Tour Championship who starts at 10-under par.

“At the end of the day you could win 15 events, including both playoff events, and you have a two-shot lead,” Rahm said. “I understand it’s for TV purposes and excitement and just making it more a winner-take-all and they gave you a two-shot advantage. But over four days, that can be gone in two holes, right?”

He doesn’t have a solution of his own. And he does like the idea that with a staggered start of 10 under for the top seed down to even par for the final five players in the 30-man field, at least players know what they have to do.

He just knows the FedEx Cup is a trophy he’d like to have.

“It’s a trophy that a very select group of people are going to be able to put their name on,” he said. “It’s one of those, kind of like in majors and great events like The Players, to where ... you have to show up and play good.”

For now, Rahm can only do so much, and the world’s No. 1 player is doing it well.