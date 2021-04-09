With expected spectators, tickets on sale for Tour Championship

“As the PGA TOUR continues to welcome back fans in a safe and responsible manner, this early ticket-buying period allows our loyal fans the opportunity to secure their spot to witness the crowning of this year’s FedExCup champion at East Lake Golf Club over Labor Day weekend,” Executive Director Allison Fillmore said in a statement. “Given the gradual return of spectators throughout the spring, we are cautiously optimistic about having some level of spectator presence at East Lake Golf Club. That being said, the health and safety of our spectators will remain our No. 1 priority, and we will work closely with local and state government and health officials alongside the PGA TOUR to ensure the safest environment possible for everyone involved with the tournament and the Greater Atlanta community.”

Due to limited capacity, complimentary ticket programs - including those for youth and military - will not be offered Sept. 2-5. All fans must have a ticket to enter the tournament grounds.