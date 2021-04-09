With expected spectators, tickets on sale for Tour Championship

With the anticipation that some level of spectators will be allowed at 2021 The Tour Championship, a limited number of daily ground and upgraded hospitality tickets are on sale, the PGA Tour announced Friday.
The FedEx Cup playoff finale will be held at East Lake Golf Club Sept. 2-5 with the top 30 players in the point standings vying for the title.
Tournament officials are encouraging fans to purchase tickets in advance, as the total number of spectators on site will be announced at a later date. All 2021 ticket purchases available for refund in the event the tournament is postponed or canceled for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As the PGA TOUR continues to welcome back fans in a safe and responsible manner, this early ticket-buying period allows our loyal fans the opportunity to secure their spot to witness the crowning of this year’s FedExCup champion at East Lake Golf Club over Labor Day weekend,” Executive Director Allison Fillmore said in a statement. “Given the gradual return of spectators throughout the spring, we are cautiously optimistic about having some level of spectator presence at East Lake Golf Club. That being said, the health and safety of our spectators will remain our No. 1 priority, and we will work closely with local and state government and health officials alongside the PGA TOUR to ensure the safest environment possible for everyone involved with the tournament and the Greater Atlanta community.”
Due to limited capacity, complimentary ticket programs - including those for youth and military - will not be offered Sept. 2-5. All fans must have a ticket to enter the tournament grounds.
The Tour Championship was played without fans last year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Dustin Johnson won the playoff title.