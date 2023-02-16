Tickets for Tour Championship now on sale

Tickets for the Tour Championship, the season-ending event of the PGA Tour, are on sale, the tour announced Thursday.
The culminating event of the FedEx Cup playoffs is held at Atlanta’s East Lake Golf Club. This year’s tournament will be held Aug. 24-27 for the top 30 golfers in the point standings.
Daily grounds tickets start at $35 for Wednesday’s practice rounds, $75 for Thursday, $80 for Friday, and $90 each for Saturday and Sunday plus taxes and fees. As is tradition at the Tour Championship, two youth, ages 15 and under, receive complimentary admission per ticketed adult.
More information on complimentary ticket programs for military attendees will be announced at a later date.
About the Author