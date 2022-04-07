» Danny Willett flashes form of past champion with opening 69

“Things have been trending nicely,” he said. “The body’s good and this place lends itselt to the certain golf shots that we’ve been trying to work on and trying to hit. It doesn’t mean you’re going to hit them, obviously, but it’s always nice when the kinds of things you’ve been working for and what you’ve been working at kind of pay off.”

Willett got a bad break on the first hole. His opening tee shot caught mud and he had to try and work it around a tree, where missed the green and took bogey. He made birdies at No. 8 and No. 9 to turn in 1-under 35. He curled in a downhill birdie putt from the middle green to make birdie and energize his round. Birdies at No. 13 and No. 15 – he birdied all four par 5s -- gave him a 34 on the bogey-free back nine.

“We kept it relatively stress free on the last 11, 12 holes, after a great four on No. 6,” he said.

The finish evoked memories of the year Willett won his green jacket.

“It was quite a lot of Sunday pins out here today, I thought,” he said. “It was just a tricky enough day with how the wind was, trying to get to a few of them, bumping downwind and stuff. Augusta always gives you the opportunity to get it close. The course is probably playing as long it’s played in years, especially with how wet it’s been.”