Casey withdraws, Matsuyama gets a standing ovation

Another standing ovation

Hideki Matsuyama got another standing ovation at the Masters.

The defending champion, from Japan, was so honored at the Champions Dinner on Tuesday night after an estimated three-minute speech – all done in English.

Jack Nicklaus said Matsuyama spoke without notes in his last duty as champion this week and was “terrific.”

“After Hideki finished his speech, I could tell – I was watching him before sitting in the middle between Ben Crenshaw and Chairman (Fred) Ridley, and he was sitting there with his eyes (straight ahead) and his hands were moving, and I could tell he was very nervous. He made the speech. He didn’t miss a beat. He didn’t miss a word.

“After the speech was over, he goes, ‘Whew,’ like that. Simultaneously everybody got up to give him a standing ovation, a standing O, because we really appreciated the effort that he put in to go through minutes in English when he had a hard time doing it.”

There were 31 of the 34 living former champions at the dinner, according to a photo released by Augusta National. The 1956 Masters champion Jackie Burke, who is 99 years old, did not attend. Three-time winner Phil Mickelson did not attend the tournament or activities this year. Also, 2009 winner Angel Cabrera is serving a prison term in Argentina.

Nicklaus said he thought the Champions Dinner was the best ever, including the food. Tom Watson said Nicklaus captivated the dinner by recollecting every back-nine shot on his way to victory in 1986 at age 46.

- Chip Towers and Chris Vivlamore contributed to this report.