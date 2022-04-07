» Bad start, bad finish ... but the middle was something for Cameron Smith

“We had a lot of waiting around,” Smith said. “But because we were waiting so much, I felt like a fan out there. I found myself watching Tiger (Woods) a lot, which I actually enjoyed. You can’t not watch him.”

Woods, playing in the threesome behind Smith, shot 1-under and set off huge roars with birdies at 6, 13 and 16.

Rough day

Matthew Wolff had nearly the high round of the day with a 9-over par 81 on Thursday.

Wolff started with a double-bogey on No. 1 and added bogeys on Nos. 2, 3, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 17 and 18. He had just two birdies on Nos. 9 and 15.

Only elder statesman Sandy Lyle finished worse with a round of 10-over 82.

This and that

* Daniel Berger turned 29 on Thursday and finished with a round of 1-under par 71 following a tough double-bogey on No. 18.

Any plans to celebrate?

“Probably just with dinner with my parents and early bedtime,” he said.

* Scottie Scheffler came into the tournament ranked No. 1 in the world. It didn’t really matter as he shot a 3-under 69 in the opening round.

“They didn’t give me any extra shots or anything this week ,” He said. “So not too much. It’s a tremendous honor to be ranked No. 1, but at the end of the day, I don’t get any shots for it.”

- Chip Towers and Chris Vivlamore contributed to this report.