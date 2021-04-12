Golf blog: Woodward girls, Rivers boys win GSGA Invitationals

Rivers Academy continued their spring dominance by winning the GSGA High School Boys Invitational at Bear’s Best Atlanta.

Rivers Academy finished 7 over and beat Johns Creek by three strokes. North Oconee was third at 32 over, followed by Brookstone (58 over) and Lovett (67 over). The boys played 36 holes.

Bruce Murphy of Johns Creek was medalist after rounds of 66-72 left him at 6-under 138, four shots better than Jack Stafford of the Christian Heritage School.

Rivers Academy was led by Maxwell Ford, who was third at 1-under 143, and Joseph Canitano, who tied for fourth at even par. Drew Sacia tied for sixth at 4 over, Reed Sweigart was 11th at 7 over and Will Morland tied for 12th at 8 over.

The rest of the top 10 were: Dev Patel of Johns Creek, who tied for fourth at even par; Connor Macmillan of Woodstock, tied for sixth at 4 over; and James Baker of Johns Creek, Luke Koenig of North Oconee and Eli Rogers of North Oconee, tied for eighth at 5 over.

Lambert girls win Cannizzo title

The Lambert girls lapped the field and ran away with the Esther Cannizzo Girls High School Stableford at the Country Club of Roswell.

The Longhorns totalled 145 points in the modified Stableford event to run away from South Forsyth (113), Creekview (112), Walton (104) and Lovett (101).

Lambert’s team was Iris Cao, Averi Cline, Katherine Chang and Sarah Gilgrist. Sara Im was not with the team, as she was busy winning the Girls Invitational at the Atlanta Athletic Club.

Cao went on to have a top-10 finish at the Spring Bell Invitational in Virginia.