Online bonuses: College Football Extra, Dawgs After the Game, Sports Insider

16 minutes ago
Sports fans can plenty of online coverage from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution this weekend as college football — including the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and national champs Georgia Bulldogs — returns for another season, while the Braves also get down to business with playoffs approaching.

Your AJC ePaper has 10 pages of exclusive coverage today of UGA’s season-opening victory in our new Dawgs After the Game section.

Fans flocked to Athens on Saturday to catch Georgia kick off this year’s action with a win. The section includes AJC video and photo galleries.

The Dawgs kept their winning streak going, but they aren’t necessarily the talk of the sports world today. That would be Colorado and Coach Prime, Deion Sanders.

In his debut at Colorado, his son threw for 510 yards and four touchdowns as the unranked Buffaloes topped No. 17 TCU — the team the Dawgs beat in the national championship game. That game leads our College Football Extra special section in today’s ePaper. You’ll also find quick summaries of all the action around the SEC, the ACC and the Top 25.

Take a deep dive with our weekly digital magazine Sports Insider to find out how former Braves superstar Freddie Freeman and his father developed one of the most potent swings in baseball — one that has the slugger in the running for the MVP this season. Plus, Atlanta United has a frustrating road match in Dallas that ends in a tie, a game the Five Stripes were poised to win, then came close to losing. Get the full story and all the stats to break down what happened. Also in this week’s issue:

» How are the Yellow Jackets’ prized recruits faring in their senior seasons?

» What went wrong for Tech in Friday’s loss?

» Which college football programs are poised for a comeback this season?

» What NFL team is a good bet to win the Super Bowl?

» Does Reggie Bush deserve his Heisman back?

» What are the storylines for NASCAR’s playoffs?

Plus get the scores and more from pro golf and the U.S. Open tennis tournament. — and much more to read all week long in this week’s Sports Insider.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Read the Sunday ePaper

The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more coverage from our sports teams in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

Today’s ePaper edition includes After the Game coverage of the Braves’ win over the Dodgers.

If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.

Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.

