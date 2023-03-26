BreakingNews
Sports Insider: Latest analysis on Atlanta United; behind FBI's probe of NCAA
Credit: Mitchell Martin/Atlanta United

See the reasons Atlanta United suffered its first loss of the season Saturday with complete reporting and analysis from beat writer Doug Roberson in this week’s Sports Insider, from the X’s and O’s shortcomings to the missing pieces of the roster puzzle — plus soccer fans can preview the NWSL season with capsules on each team.

In this week’s 46-page digital magazine, basketball fans can dive deep into a recent FBI investigation into corruption in NCAA basketball — and find out how documents detail things going sideways with $10,000 trip onto a Las Vegas casino floor.

Also, in the wake of Mets closer Edwin Diaz’s untimely injury during a World Baseball Classic postgame celebration, find out why he’s not alone as you revisit a handful of other seemingly needless injuries in pro sports in recent years.

Credit: AJC

Plus: The reasons a former Atlanta Dream star is making sure to do her part to help victims of the earthquake in Turkey; why a pro boxer excitedly turned down big bucks to take a title fight to his native hometown; see why one NFL team seems better off not having quarterback Aaron Rodgers in its locker room (no, it’s not Green Bay); find out how some HBCUs are viewing NIL as a way to narrow the gap between their athletics programs and the big spenders at the biggest schools; revisit how much Willis Reed meant to New York Knicks fans, and still does — as well as plenty more to read all week long in the latest Sports Insider.

To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider

Read the Sunday ePaper

The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more coverage from our sports teams in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.

Today’s ePaper edition from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution brings you coverage from the NCAA Tournament in a 14-page Sports Extra.

Credit: AJC

Plus, get the latest on the Hawks in After the Game.

Credit: AJC

