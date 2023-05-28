Sports Insider: Racket sports on the rise; meet UGA’s latest national champ

Atlanta United got some late-game heroics from a young player on the rise (and with local roots) for its third straight game earning at least a point, and fans can read all about his improvement and the team in this week’s Sports Insider.
In this week’s 41-page edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s digital magazine, readers can check out a close look at racket sports on the rise, as tennis might be getting a boost from the increasing popularity of paddleball as well as padel. And all that swinging also calls for a look at staving off tennis elbow.
Also, find out about the University of Georgia’s latest national champion, in men’s tennis player Ethan Quinn — who’s got several years of eligibility remaining if he wants to try to win another.
Plus: A look at how the Indy 500 is going green and which drivers are in position to win this year; the surprising common bond shared by several managers in Japanese professional baseball; how star QB Lamar Jackson is doing with former Georgia coordinator Todd Monken early in their relationship; the advent of superteams in the WNBA and how franchises are building contenders that earn the name; how slow runners can still find personal success in marathons and other road races — and much more to read all week long in this week’s Sports Insider.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
To read this week’s Sports Insider, go to ajc.com/sportsinsider
Read the Sunday ePaper
The sports action doesn’t stop there. You’ll also find more coverage from our sports teams in Sunday’s Atlanta Journal-Constitution ePaper.
Today’s ePaper edition includes After the Game coverage of the Braves’ loss to the Phillies.
Credit: AJC
Credit: AJC
If you already subscribe but haven’t activated your digital subscription, go to ajc.com/activate.
Not a subscriber? You’ll find information here to start a subscription to the AJC.
Updates
High school sports from ajc.com
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com