Yellow Jackets top No. 21 Oregon, move to 6-0

Behind four Yellow Jackets scoring in double figures, the Georgia Tech women’s basketball handed No. 21 Oregon its first loss of the season in the Hawaii North Shore Showcase with a 74-58 win Monday. With two wins in Hawaii , Georgia Tech took home the tournament’s championship trophy and improved to 6-0.
Tonie Morgan was named the tournament MVP after averaging 15.5 points and 9 rebounds per game in the two games while dishing out seven assists. Ariadna Termis, who averaged 10.5 points per game and 5 rebounds per game, and hit five 3-pointers, was named to the all-tournament team.
The teams worked through several lead changes in the early going before a 9-0 run midway through the first forced Oregon to burn an early timeout with Tech leading 16-7.
The Ducks slowly chipped away at their deficit and gained their only lead in the second quarter following a 9-2 spurt for a 25-24 edge. But Kara Dunn answered with a three-point play to snap the run and return the lead to Tech permanently.
The Jackets maintained control through the third quarter, but solidified the win in the fourth, outscoring the Ducks 28-15 in the period by shooting 66.7% in the frame, including a 4-for-4 effort from 3-point distance in the final 10 minutes. Six different Jackets added to Tech’s lead in the fourth quarter as Tech saw offensive output from all eight Jackets that took the floor. Oregon shot 55.6% in the fourth quarter, but was held without a 3-pointer in the frame as Tech ran away with the victory.
Termis led the way offensively with 13 points. She was followed by Zoe Smith with 12 points, Inés Noguero with 11 and Morgan with 10. The Jackets dominated on the boards, winning the battle on the glass 53-31 paced by Dunn’s 12 rebounds and Kayla Blackshear with 10.
Tech heads back to the mainland to host Florida A&M at 2 p.m. Sunday.
