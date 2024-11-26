Yellow Jackets top No. 21 Oregon, move to 6-0

Behind four Yellow Jackets scoring in double figures, the Georgia Tech women’s basketball handed No. 21 Oregon its first loss of the season in the Hawaii North Shore Showcase with a 74-58 win Monday. With two wins in Hawaii , Georgia Tech took home the tournament’s championship trophy and improved to 6-0.

Tonie Morgan was named the tournament MVP after averaging 15.5 points and 9 rebounds per game in the two games while dishing out seven assists. Ariadna Termis, who averaged 10.5 points per game and 5 rebounds per game, and hit five 3-pointers, was named to the all-tournament team.

The teams worked through several lead changes in the early going before a 9-0 run midway through the first forced Oregon to burn an early timeout with Tech leading 16-7.