Georgia Tech adds 5 more to roster, including 2 from portal

Coach Brent Key strengthened the roster at two key positions through the portal – running back and linebacker – as Louisville running back Trevion Cooley and Texas A&M linebacker Andre White announced their commitments on social media. Cooley, from Knightdale, N.C., played two seasons at running back for the Cardinals, rushing 145 times for 709 yards and three touchdowns. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, Cooley will bring experience that the Jackets don’t have much of at the position outside of Dontae Smith. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

White was a starter in the 2021 season, playing in all 12 games, starting nine and amassing 57 tackles. Like Cooley, White offers experience and depth at a position group that needs more experienced bodies with the graduations of Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas and also added linebacker Braelen Oliver out of the portal Sunday. Dealing with injury this past season, White played in seven games and finished with 35 tackles along with three pass breakups. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in Harrisburg, Pa.