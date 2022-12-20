Georgia Tech adds 5 more to roster, including 2 from portal

A day after securing commitments from four players, Georgia Tech kept at it Monday. Five players – three high school prospects and two players out of the transfer portal – made public their declarations to play for the Yellow Jackets.
Coach Brent Key strengthened the roster at two key positions through the portal – running back and linebacker – as Louisville running back Trevion Cooley and Texas A&M linebacker Andre White announced their commitments on social media. Cooley, from Knightdale, N.C., played two seasons at running back for the Cardinals, rushing 145 times for 709 yards and three touchdowns. Listed at 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, Cooley will bring experience that the Jackets don’t have much of at the position outside of Dontae Smith. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
White was a starter in the 2021 season, playing in all 12 games, starting nine and amassing 57 tackles. Like Cooley, White offers experience and depth at a position group that needs more experienced bodies with the graduations of Ayinde Eley and Charlie Thomas and also added linebacker Braelen Oliver out of the portal Sunday. Dealing with injury this past season, White played in seven games and finished with 35 tackles along with three pass breakups. He was a four-star prospect coming out of high school in Harrisburg, Pa.
White becomes the third Aggies player to announce his transfer from Texas A&M to Georgia Tech this offseason, following wide receiver Chase Lane and quarterback Haynes King.
Through Monday, six players have committed to Tech out of the portal this offseason.
Key also received commitments Monday from running back Evan Dickens (from Marietta and IMG Academy), cornerback Steven Jones (Gadsden, Ala.) and edge rusher Ezra Odinjor from Allatoona High. Odinjor is the highest-rated of the three by 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 111 prospect in the state of Georgia. Odinjor, 6-4 and 219, had been committed to Liberty but withdrew his commitment in October as he picked up offers from multiple power-conference schools during his senior season.
Dickens, 5-11 and 180, also had a commitment (to Coastal Carolina) that he rescinded Dec. 3. He announced a scholarship offer from Tech the following day. A three-star prospect, Dickens played his final high school season at IMG Academy after transferring from Blessed Trinity and received a number of offers from FBS and FCS programs.
Jones, unrated by 247Sports and rated a two-star prospect by Rivals, shows explosive athletic traits on the football field and basketball court. Jones, 6-2 and 190, has also received offers from Navy, Yale and Dartmouth. He announced his offer from Tech last week.
As of Monday evening, Tech had commitments from 17 high school prospects, with the class ranking 57th.
