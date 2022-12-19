4 players commit to Georgia Tech, including Texas A&M QB Haynes King

Oliver started in 18 games and played in 40 for the Gophers in a career that began in 2018. Oliver, who has one year of eligibility remaining, is from Douglas County High and is the younger brother of former Tech walk-on Brandon Oliver. This season, starting 10 games and playing in all 12 of the Golden Gophers’ regular-season games, Oliver was credited with 33 tackles. With his experience, Oliver could fill an immediate need for the Jackets, who lost starting linebackers Charlie Thomas and Ayinde Eley to graduation.

Ashley was a versatile two-way player at Marietta, defensively ranging from playing defensive end in a four-point stance to defending slot receivers one-on-one. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 200 pounds, Ashley is rated a two-star prospect by Rivals and has listed offers from Buffalo, Toledo and East Carolina.

Jones had made public his commitment to Appalachian State on Dec. 11, picking the Mountaineers over announced offers from Tech, Duke, N.C. State and Florida State. A week later, he changed his plans to Tech. Jones, 6-5 and 255, becomes the second highest-rated prospect among Tech’s 14 committed high school prospects. As the No. 814 prospect in the class (247Sports Composite), he is behind only offensive lineman Gabriel Fortson from North Cobb Christian School (No. 751).

As of late Sunday, Tech had four players committed out of the transfer portal: tight end Jackson Long (South Florida), King, Lane and Oliver.

High school prospects can make their decisions official Wednesday with the start of the early signing period.