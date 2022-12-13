Georgia Tech reels in Texas A&M WR Chase Lane from transfer portal

Georgia Tech has added back to its depleted depth at wide receiver, picking up Texas A&M wideout Chase Lane as a graduate transfer. Lane announced his commitment to Tech on social media late Monday.
Tech is in the market to add wide receivers with leading receiver Nate McCollum and Ryan King having gone in the portal and receivers Malachi Carter and E.J. Jenkins completing their eligibility.
Lane is an experienced receiver, having played in 27 games over four seasons (one a redshirt year) for the Aggies and started 17. In those 27 games, he caught 48 passes for 617 yards with two touchdowns. His most productive season was in 2020, when he had 29 receptions, 409 receiving yards and two touchdowns. From Houston, Lane is 6 feet and 195 pounds.
After Lane entered his name into the transfer portal Nov. 30, he reportedly fielded scholarship offers from Indiana, Utah and Kansas among other schools.
According to his announcement, Lane plans to remain at Texas A&M for the spring semester to complete a master’s degree. He has two years of eligibility remaining.
