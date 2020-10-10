What Geoff Collins said after the win over Louisville

On the development of freshmen Jeff Sims, Jordan Williams and Jahmyr Gibbs:

“We’ve got three true freshmen that are playing a ton of ball for us on offense. We knew going into the first couple of games, there would just be some things that we would have to mature, we would have to develop, but just, hats off to those guys. The leadership that’s around them that helps them become the big-time players that they are and they’re going to be even further moving forward (is significant), but just really proud of the maturation on all levels.”

On whether the number of big plays on offense was a product of game planning:

“Well, I think every play that (offensive coordinator) Dave Patenaude draws up (along with) our offensive staff, we go in there with the intention of having explosive plays, and it’s nice when it comes together. Jeff was able to see the field and made some great throws and then we had some great open-field runs.”

On the defense improving over the course of the game:

"The things that they do on offense are very unique. They were doing a ton of unbalanced, they were doing a ton of tackle over, a lot of shifting and motioning. They line up in the pistol with really good players and a really good offensive line. A lot of the formations they were throwing at us were unique, and so we just had to get used to the things that we were seeing, that we were misfitting some things early. And once we got those things cleaned up...

“The third-down piece, there were a couple of missed assignments. We had some things wired, (but were undermined by) losing contain, not running the stunt here or there. We’ll get those things cleaned up. But the way they addressed and took coaching at halftime was huge. I thought (defensive coordinator) Andrew Thacker and our defensive staff made some really good halftime adjustments.”

On the play of the offensive line:

“Our offensive line is protecting at a high level, our offensive line is letting us run the ball at a very high level. I guess we seem to forget that we ran for over 260, 270 yards, the week prior. So the offensive line is playing at a really high level. Tonight we protected the football, and we were able to move the ball down the field, score touchdowns, have some explosive plays, but I think the offensive line has played at a really high level, through the first four games of this season.”