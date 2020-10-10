Georgia Tech offense, forced turnovers, spark win against Louisville

Georgia Tech had lost its previous two games with plenty of blame assigned to inefficiency in the red zone and negative turnover margin. On a rainy Friday night at Bobby Dodd Stadium, the Yellow Jackets earned a 46-27 victory over Louisville with a flawless effort in the red zone and two game-changing takeaways showing the way.
In Tech’s first Friday night home game since 1958, the Jackets (2-2, 2-1 ACC) chased down the Cardinals (1-3, 0-3) from a 21-7 first-half deficit with freshman running back Jahmyr Gibbs' dynamic playmaking and extra-effort forced fumbles and recoveries by Bruce Jordan-Swilling and Jordan Domineck catalyzing the comeback.
Before a reduced-capacity crowd of 11,000, the Jackets put together the most fruitful offensive game in coach Geoff Collins' 16-game tenure. Tech failed to reach 30 points in the first 15, but ended Friday night with 450 yards, an impressive 8.0 yards-per-play average, no turnovers and no sacks allowed. Tech reached the end zone seven times, three more than the Jackets' previous high with Collins and offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude at the helm.
It was enough to cover an oft-shaky effort by the Tech defense, which allowed the Cardinals to convert nine of 17 third downs and two of three third downs, many opening the door for Louisville touchdowns.
Down 27-26, Tech took the lead for good with 8:40 to play in the fourth quarter on a third-and-goal play from the Louisville 19-yard line. Gibbs caught quarterback Jeff Sims' pass at about the 9-yard line, then took off for the goal line, where he hurdled a Louisville defender to gain the end zone.
That was among a number of highlight plays for Gibbs, who ran 13 times for 61 yards and caught two passes for 60 yards, including a tackle-breaking 41-yarder near the end of the first half that sparked a touchdown drive capped by a gadget-play touchdown pass from wide receiver Ahmarean Brown to Jalen Camp that cut Louisville’s lead to 21-14 going into the half.
Gibbs' airborne touchdown completed a 51-yard drive, one that began when Domineck stripped Louisville running back Javian Hawkins at midfield, killing a promising drive that held the potential to put the Cardinals up 34-26 with scant time for the Jackets to rally.
It was the second takeaway for the Jackets, following Jordan-Swilling’s own forced fumble and recovery in the third quarter on a Louisville kickoff return. Tech had scored on a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Jamious Griffin to close to 21-20 with 7:52 left in the third quarter (kicker Gavin Stewart’s point-after try was blocked after the protection was defeated, continuing the Jackets' travails in that area).
Jordan-Swilling’s singular play gave the Jackets the ball at the Louisville 27, leading to Sims scoring on a 22-yard keeper up the middle for a 26-21 lead. After eight interceptions in his first two games, Sims was 11-for-21 for 249 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.
The Jackets also scored touchdowns on all five of its red-zone possessions. In their first three games, they had shot themselves in the foot repeatedly within sight of their opponents' end zone, scoring only seven times in 13 red-zone possessions.