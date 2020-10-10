Georgia Tech offense, forced turnovers, spark win against Louisville

That was among a number of highlight plays for Gibbs, who ran 13 times for 61 yards and caught two passes for 60 yards, including a tackle-breaking 41-yarder near the end of the first half that sparked a touchdown drive capped by a gadget-play touchdown pass from wide receiver Ahmarean Brown to Jalen Camp that cut Louisville’s lead to 21-14 going into the half.

Gibbs' airborne touchdown completed a 51-yard drive, one that began when Domineck stripped Louisville running back Javian Hawkins at midfield, killing a promising drive that held the potential to put the Cardinals up 34-26 with scant time for the Jackets to rally.

It was the second takeaway for the Jackets, following Jordan-Swilling’s own forced fumble and recovery in the third quarter on a Louisville kickoff return. Tech had scored on a 3-yard touchdown run by running back Jamious Griffin to close to 21-20 with 7:52 left in the third quarter (kicker Gavin Stewart’s point-after try was blocked after the protection was defeated, continuing the Jackets' travails in that area).

Jordan-Swilling’s singular play gave the Jackets the ball at the Louisville 27, leading to Sims scoring on a 22-yard keeper up the middle for a 26-21 lead. After eight interceptions in his first two games, Sims was 11-for-21 for 249 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions.

The Jackets also scored touchdowns on all five of its red-zone possessions. In their first three games, they had shot themselves in the foot repeatedly within sight of their opponents' end zone, scoring only seven times in 13 red-zone possessions.